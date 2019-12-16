Photo Blast From the Past: Jane Alexander in 1980

Today, we're flashing back to 1980 with a photo of Jane Alexander! Check out the photo of the star in her limo, nearly 40 years ago, below!

Jane Alexander returns to Broadway this season in Grand Horizons! She stars alongside James Cromwell with a cast that will feature Priscilla Lopez (Carla), Maulik Pancholy (Tommy), Ashley Park (Jess), and Michael Urie (Brian).

GRAND HORIZONS will play a strictly limited 10-week engagement, beginning previews December 23, 2019 at The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street), and officially open on January 23, 2020.

Bill (Cromwell) and Nancy (Alexander) have spent fifty full years as husband and wife. They practically breathe in unison, and can anticipate each other's every sigh, snore and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. By turns funny, shocking and painfully honest, Bess Wohl's new play explores a family turned upside-down and takes an intimate look at the wild, unpredictable, and enduring nature of love.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Jane Alexander in her Limo on June 1, 1980 in New York City.