Phillipa Soo, Will Swenson & Leslie Uggams Join THE SECOND WAVE

The cast already includes Audra McDonald, Steven Pasquale, and Taylor Schilling.

Broadway's Phillipa Soo, Will Swenson, and Leslie Uggams have signed on to join the cast of "The Second Wave," which already includes Audra McDonald, Steven Pasquale, and Taylor Schilling.

Swenson will join the cast as a series regular; Soo and Uggums will be recurring guest stars, according to Deadline.

The Second Wave follows an unexpected, deadly second wave of the coronavirus outbreak in New York City. It follows the lives of two neighbors, Rachel (McDonald) and Lily (Schilling), as they navigate life in quarantine in New York City. While Rachel juggles her many telemedicine clients as well as a shaky, passionless marriage, Lily is upstairs just trying to convince her Wall Street clientele that her very specific skillset is still just as valuable over video as it was in person. When an unexpected, deadly second wave of the virus arrives, we follow these two women as they face unprecedented times while still juggling their careers, their loved ones... and possibly...the end of the world?

Soo is best known for originating the role of Eliza Hamilton on Broadway; Swenson's Broadway credits include "Hair" and "Priscilla: Queen of the Desert"; Uggams is a Tony Award-winner known for performances in "Hallelujah, Baby!," "King Hedley II," and more.

Swenson plays Brian Ritter, a photojournalist who has been embedded with Navy Seals and indigenous tribes and is stuck sheltering in place in New York. Soo plays Cydni Estereo, the White House liaison to the CDC, while Uggams plays Dr. Hester Boutella, a Nobel Nobel-prize winning immunologist and Rachel's mother, who prioritizes her life in that order.

Related Articles