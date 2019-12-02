Phillipa Soo Cast in HBO Max Pilot GUMSHOE

Phillipa Soo has been cast in the HBO Max pilot Gumshoe, according to Variety.

Sonya Cassidy and Miles J. Harvey will play the lead roles in the comedy series, with Carla Jimenez and Max Casella also cast.

Gumeshoe project follows sweet, optimistic young cop Cassie (Cassidy) and creepy, crime-obsessed teenager Eamon (Harvey) who secretly team up to solve a murder.

Soo will play Liz Chen, a Berkeley Police Detective.

Jimenez will play Henrietta, a medical examiner who has strange hobbies like collecting clown dolls and stealing condiment packets from restaurants.

Casella will play Dennis Laramie, a confident detective who thoroughly enjoys his place of seniority in the department.

Phillipa Soo is perhaps best known for originating the role of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton in the Broadway musical Hamilton, a performance for which she was nominated for the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Soo also originated the role of Natasha Rostova in a number of New York productions of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 in 2012 and 2013.

Soo portrayed the title role in the Broadway production of Amélie from March 2017 to May 2017 and performed in The Parisian Woman on Broadway. She was last seen on television in the CBS series The Code.

Read the original article on Variety.





