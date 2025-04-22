Phillip Boykin and KC Dela Cruz to Join HADESTOWN Tonight

KC will play the role of ‘Eurdyice’ through May 4, 2025 and Phillip will play the role of ‘Hades’ through August 31, 2025.
Phillip Boykin will rejoin the cast of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical as ‘Hades’ and current ensemble member KC Dela Cruz will take over the role of ‘Eurydice,’ beginning tonight, Tuesday, April 22nd. KC will play the role of ‘Eurdyice’ through May 4, 2025 and Phillip will play the role of ‘Hades’ through August 31, 2025.
Matthew Patrick Quinn will play the role of ‘Hades’ from May 20-June 1. As previously announced, Myra Molloy will join the company as ‘Eurydice’ on May 6, 2025.
Hadestown is in its 6th hit year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre, and is now in its 2nd year in the West End (returning to London, six years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour has just completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run, and productions in Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam will open this Spring.
Hadestown currently stars Daniel Breaker as Hermes, Merle Dandridge as Persephone, and Carlos Valdes as Orpheus. They are joined by Marla Louissaint Jessie Shelton, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Sydney Parra, and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Alex Lugo, Max Kumangai, and Tanner Ray Wilson. As previously announced, Ali Louis Bourzgui will take over the role of Orpheus on May 6, 2025. Boykin and Dela Cruz succeed Tom Hewitt and Hailey Kilgore.
Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.