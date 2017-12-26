Petula Clark Comes to the B.B. King Blues Club Tonight - Hear What She Has to Say About Her Career and Touring at 85

Iconic artist Petula Clark is coming to the B.B. King Blue Club and Grill tonight, December 26.

With three Grammy Awards and millions of sales to her name, Petula Clark is the iconic artist behind countless huge global hits including `Downtown', `I Know A Place', `My Love', `This Is My Song' and `I Couldn't Live Without Your Love'. Still blessed with a continuing love for creating music and an ability to inspire audiences all over the world, her career is a story that new artists can only aspire to emulate.



The latest chapter in Petula Clark's enduring career comes with the September 30th release of a brand new studio album titled `From Now On'. Glossily electronic at times yet gloriously analogue at others, it's an album that sounds utterly of our times, without trying to be. The first single will be `Sacrifice My Heart', an electronically-charged, shimmering gem of a song, where Clark's voice is allowed to breathe freely: you can hear the joy in her performance.



Despite such achievements, Petula Clark has also enjoyed a long and successful acting career. Highlights included starring alongside Fred Astaire in Francis Ford Coppola's musical `Finian's Rainbow' and with Peter O'Toole in `Goodbye, Mr. Chips'. Her experience in music and movies made a move into musical theatre a natural progression. Her lead role in the 1980 London production of `The Sound of Music' resulted in the biggest advance ticket sales in British theatre history. She also starred in `Blood Brothers' in New York, and in Andrew Lloyd Webber's `Sunset Boulevard' on both sides of the Atlantic.



Throughout her journey, Petula Clark has continued to make music on a consistent basis. Her most recent album, 2017's `Living For Today', emerged to widespread critical acclaim.

Purchase tickets for tonight's show here.

CBS's Sunday Morning recently chatted W.T. Clark about her career as well as her upcoming tour, which puts this 85-year-old legend in a tour bus for the first time.

"It's actually very comfortable," she told CBS. "You know, I've never done anything like this before, so it's kind of fun for me. I'm a bit of a gypsy anyway, so I like this."

Clark recently released a new album titled "Still Living For Today." Listen to the title song here:

"Sometimes you're think, 'Wait a minute -- shouldn't I be growing radishes somewhere?'" Clark jokes. "But frankly, this is much more fun!"

Read the full interview W.T. Clark here, and check out Sunday Morning's video piece below.





Related Articles