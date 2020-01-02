Peruse Disney's MOANA JR. Ahead of Wide Release!

As BroadwayWorld reported in July, Music Theatre International will release an expanded library of new licensed titles in partnership with Disney Theatrical Group. Moana JR., released on January 23, is now available for pre-perusal below!

Upcoming titles include Newsies JR. (September 2020) and Finding Nemo JR. (January 2021).

Disney's Moana JR. is a 60-minute musical based on the 2016 Disney animated movie Moana, about an adventurous teenager who embarks on a daring mission across the Pacific Ocean to save her people. With the once-mighty demigod Maui as her unlikely companion, Moana sets sail to fulfill the quest of her ancestors and discover her own destiny. The musical features songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina.

To access the complete catalog of Disney shows available for licensing, visit www.DisneyTheatricalLicensing.com.





