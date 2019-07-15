FROZEN KIDS, MOANA JR., NEWSIES JR., and FINDING NEMO JR. Will Soon Be Available For Licensing Through MTI and Disney

In partnership with Disney Theatrical Group, Music Theatre International plans to release an expanded library of new licensed titles. Frozen KIDS (September 2019), Moana JR. (January 2020), Newsies JR. (September 2020), and Finding Nemo JR. (January 2021), based on Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar films, will soon be available for licensing in the United States.

The rollout of new titles follows the release of Frozen JR. Since its debut in January 2019, Frozen JR. has broken records, licensing over 1,500 productions across the United States in six months' time.

In celebration of the upcoming licensed titles and the success of Frozen JR., Disney Theatrical Group is thrilled to gift a select number of accredited U.S. public schools with performance licenses to produce Disney shows from MTI's Broadway Junior catalog free of charge. The grant will include a comprehensive ShowKit of materials and the rights to hold public performances of a chosen show. The first round of applications will close October 1st, 2019. Please visit www.DisneyTheatricalLicensing.com/grants to learn if your school is eligible.

To access the complete catalog of Disney shows available for licensing, visit www.DisneyTheatricalLicensing.com.

Frozen KIDS

Designed for elementary school students, Frozen KIDS is a 30-minute adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical, which was based on the 2013 Walt Disney Animation Studios film, written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. The production features all of the songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by the creators of the film score, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez, plus new songs written for the Broadway production.

Moana JR.

Disney's Moana JR. is a 60-minute musical based on the 2016 Disney animated movie Moana, about an adventurous teenager who embarks on a daring mission across the Pacific Ocean to save her people. With the once-mighty demigod Maui as her unlikely companion, Moana sets sail to fulfill the quest of her ancestors and discover her own destiny. The musical features songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina.

Newsies JR.

Disney's Newsies JR. is a 60-minute musical based on the 1992 motion picture and 2012 Broadway musical. Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman, and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein and was inspired by the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, when newsboy Kid Blink led a band of orphan and runaway newsies on a two-week-long action against Pulitzer, Hearst, and other powerful New York newspaper publishers.

Finding Nemo JR.

Disney's Finding Nemo JR. is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie Finding Nemo, with new songs written by award-winning composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. The story follows the adventures of Marlin, a timid clownfish, and this son, Nemo. After Nemo is captured in the Great Barrier Reef and taken to Sydney, they both face challenges on the journey to be reunited.





