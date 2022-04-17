Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School & Camp Announces Its 109th Summer Season

Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Jason Gotay, Jessica Vosk, Eric Jordan Young and Mykal Kilgore Will Lead JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at the Muny
The Muny announced today that Jason Gotay, Jessica Vosk, Eric Jordan Young and Mykal Kilgore will star in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Joseph an...
BEETLEJUICE Will Launch National Tour in December 2022
What a week in the Netherworld! In addition to the reopening of the Broadway production at the Marquis Theatre last Friday, April 8, the producers of ...
Photos: First Look at Beanie Feldstein, Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch & More in FUNNY GIRL
FUNNY GIRL stars Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Je...
Broadway Casting Director Jay Binder Passes Away at 71
Legendary Broadway casting director, Jay Binder, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 at the age of 71. Binder died peacefully at home....
Many Broadway Theatres Will Stop Checking Vaccination Status
The Broadway League announced today that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will extend the current mask requiremen...
Photos: First Look at Tracy Letts' THE MINUTES on Broadway
Get a first look at the Broadway production of Tracy Letts' The Minutes, the newest work from the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of August: Osage C...