Performers from ALADDIN, SCHOOL OF ROCK & More Headline New Year's Eve Bash at Tony DiNapoli

Broadway veterans James Moye and Victor Hawks will team with top performers from ALADDIN, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, SCHOOL OF ROCK and SPIDER-MAN at the annual New Year's Eve extravaganza at Tony's DiNapoli at Times Square tonight. "Tony's is the place to be for anyone looking for the perfect dining experience and fun entertainment on New Year's Eve," Moye said. "It's always a blast to have Broadway's finest performing together at Tony's, and there's no better way to celebrate with friends and family at Times Square."



Moye, currently the standby for Jafar and the Sultan in Aladdin, and Hawks (South Pacific, Urinetown) will host the festivities at Tony's DiNapoli for the 10th consecutive year. The band will be led by Jason Loffredo.



Other Broadway names slated to perform at Tony's DiNapoli on New Year's Eve include Major Attaway (Aladdin), Kathryn Allison (Aladdin), Juwan Crawley (Aladdin), Deonté Warren (Aladdin), Erin Davie (Sunday in the Park with George, Sideshow), Nehal Joshi (School of Rock), Justin Sargent (Spider-Man) and Kimberly Moye, Kat Papacostas, Molly Roth and Paige Wheat.



"Vic and I have always enjoyed bringing our colleagues to usher in the New Year at Tony's," added Moye, who worked closely with Hawks in Urinetown, just across the street from Tony's DiNapoli. "It's no secret that Tony's has been a loyal supporter of the Broadway community, and we are ready to enjoy a fantastic evening."



Tony's DiNapoli is located at 147 West 43rd Street. For reservations, contact Tony's at 212-221-0100 or TonysNYC.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





