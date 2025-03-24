Performers Allege Non-Payment Following Cancellation of WHERE EAGLES FLY Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performers from the canceled production of Where Eagles Fly have alleged non-payment following the show's abrupt cancellation ahead of its planned 2025 world premiere in Philadelphia.

Performer Cian Hughes shared details on social media, stating that the production was set to run from March 20 to March 30, 2025, but was canceled just days before the cast was due to travel to the U.S.

Hughes, who was a swing and assistant dance captain for the show, said, “The producers have gone silent and we haven't been paid… Equity is now involved, so I’m praying that they get some answers for us.”

According to Hughes, rehearsals for Where Eagles Fly took place in Ireland over four and a half weeks. However, in the days leading up to the cast’s planned travel to the U.S., visas had not been issued, and rehearsals were paused. During this period, Hughes described daily meetings where the cast awaited updates without clear answers.

Producers reportedly assured the cast that the production was moving forward. However, on a Tuesday before departure, the cast was informed that the show was canceled. “We were told that by the time we left the meeting, our agents would have had an email saying that the show was canceled and that we were promised a buyout of the rest of the contract,” Hughes said.

Hughes claims that two weeks have passed without receiving an official email or payment. He also alleged that he was underpaid by €600 for previous work on the production.

The show, which was described as a celebration of Irish and Scots-Irish history, was composed by John Anderson. Its producers were listed as Irish Musicals and GFD Promotion, with Michael Derkin and Trevor Marshall among the named producers.

The 2025 production was scheduled at a Philadelphia venue as a facility rental event presented by an independent organization. A previous attempt to stage the production at the same venue in September 2024 (and a national tour which was set to follow) also did not materialize.

No public statement has been issued by the producers regarding the allegations.