Paul Taylor Dance Company Returns To The Joyce Theater

The Paul Taylor Dance Company will return to The Joyce Theater with Extreme Taylor, two programs featuring a total of seven Paul Taylor classics, from June 25 through June 30, 2024.

The programs celebrate Taylor's inimitable observations of the human condition in dances that span two and a half decades of masterful creativity. They are Duet (1964), Post Meridian (1965), Private Domain (1969), Big Bertha (1970), Runes (1975), Airs (1978), and Brandenburgs (1988).

Tickets are $12-$82 (including fees) and are available online.

“Extreme Taylor will give audiences a window into Paul Taylor's radical, mesmerizing and deeply felt takes on romance, evil, joy and sensuality,” said Artistic Director Michael Novak. “When Paul choreographed a dance to celebrate beauty, the result was astounding in its purity, and when he confronted society's horrors, stunned audiences simply couldn't look away. His unflinching looks at the extremes of the human condition over a 64-year choreographic career always left audiences wanting more. This is a rare opportunity to sample the extraordinarily diverse spectrum of the Dancemaker's canon, from the controversial Big Bertha and voyeuristic Private Domain to the poignant Airs and exuberant Brandenburgs in the intimate setting of The Joyce. Extreme Taylor will be extremely exciting.”

Schedule

Tuesday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m.: Private Domain, Duet, Big Bertha, Airs

Wednesday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m.: Runes, Post Meridian, Brandenburgs (A curtain chat will follow the performance.)

Thursday, June 27 at 8 p.m.: Private Domain, Duet, Big Bertha, Airs

Friday, June 28 at 8 p.m.: Private Domain, Duet, Big Bertha, Airs

Saturday, June 29 at 2 p.m.: Runes, Post Meridian, Brandenburgs

Saturday, June 29 at 8 p.m.: Private Domain, Duet, Big Bertha, Airs

Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m.: Runes, Post Meridian, Brandenburgs

Repertoires:

Duet (1964): This romantic duet epitomizes the Dancemaker's craft with simplicity, beauty, purity, and gentleness.

Post Meridian (1965): Heavily influenced by and responding to Evelyn Lohoeffer de Boeck's commissioned score and Alex Katz's brightly colored costumes, this pure-movement work replaces emotion with execution and form to create one of the most avant-garde and curious pieces in the repertory.

Private Domain (1969): Erotic, voyeuristic and confounding, Private Domain is performed behind several black curtains at the front of the stage permitting no two audience members the same view of the dance.

Big Bertha (1970): Invoking iconic American fairgrounds and their mechanical amusements, Big Bertha, which Taylor likened to a short story, reveals the horrors that lie below the surface of a wholesome Midwestern family that is manipulated and destroyed by a malevolent music machine.

Runes (1975): Unknown rituals unfold, making Runes a marvel of choreographic power, summoning mystery, athleticism, and haunting beauty.

Airs (1978): An interplay of lyricism and power, Airs is a fleet-footed dance that explores relationships and romance.

Brandenburgs (1988): Elegant and virtuosic, this is choreographic grandeur at its finest, embracing the joyous atmosphere of Bach's Brandenburg Concertos.

Paul Taylor Dance Company

One of the most iconic and dynamic modern dance ensembles of our time, the Paul Taylor Dance Company has been innovating and transforming the art form of modern dance since 1954. With a history of multidisciplinary collaborations, passionate expression, and thrilling athleticism, the Company is known worldwide for its vast repertory, performing work from the Founder's canon, new works created by some of today's most engaging choreographers, and established and important historical dance from the 20th and 21st centuries. Dedicated to sharing modern dance with the broadest possible audience, the Company tours annually, both domestically and internationally, with performances and a variety of educational programs and engagement offerings.