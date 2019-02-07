Paul Alexander Nolan, Randy Rainbow, And Ben Davis Join Carmen Cusack At Feinstein's/54 Below

Bright Star Tony Award nominee and star of the current Call Me Madam revival at Encores!, Carmen Cusack returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a brand new show on Wednesday, February 13 at 7pm & 9:30pm, featuring special guests! Joining Carmen will be her Bright Star co-star and Drama Desk nominee Paul Alexander Nolan (Escape to Margaritaville, Slave Play at NYTW), and fellow Encores! Call Me Madam cast members Ben Davis (Violet) and internet personality Randy Rainbow.



Join Carmen for a jazz/R&B/country mash up! Expect songs by female artists she grew up listening and singing along to like Donna Summer, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Crystal Gayle, Nina Simone, Karen Carpenter, Linda Ronstadt, and Dusty Springfield. She'll even throw in a few ya haven't heard of... It'll be a walk down memory lane for some, and uncharted territory for others, but definitely a retro lounge riot!

After her time on the West End as Fantine in Les Misérables, Cusack toured as the leading lady of both Wicked and South Pacific. She gave a deeply beloved performance as Alice Murphy in Bright Star, her Broadway debut! Cusack, who consistently delivers deeply emotional performances, has been widely recognized for her sensitivity to past pains and joys during each moment onstage.

Cover charges start at $75 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. To purchase tickets for visit www.54below.com or call at 646-476-3551. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street, New York City.

