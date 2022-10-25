Patti Murin and Colin Donnell to Release First Joint Album SOMETHING STUPID

People has reported that married Broadway couple Patti Murin and Colin Donnell will be releasing their first joint album! Titled Something Stupid afer the 1967 Carson and Gaile song, the album will be released on November 18.

Pre-order/Pre-save the new album here.

Conceived during lockdown, Murin and Donnell engineered their own vocals for the record from their newly formed home studio. The forthcoming album goes far beyond the couple's well-known musical roots to include a variety of genres and beloved songs by Bruce Springsteen, Sara Bareilles, Jason Robert Brown, Paul Simon, and more.

The eclectic selection of songs, comprised of solos and duets, touches upon the themes of searching, longing, and finding love.

Murin shared, "Colin and I have always talked about doing a record together, even though we have such different styles; I'm so musical theater and Colin is more in the rock genre. And what we wound up with a collection of songs that, while quite eclectic in their selection, presents itself as the ultimate compromise between our two styles."

They previewed the 12-track album in February 2022 with the release of Murin's, "The Next Right Thing" from Frozen II. Murin originated the role of 'Princess Anna' in the acclaimed Broadway production of Frozen in 2018.

"Something Stupid" Track List

House of the Rising Sun !

And I Will Follow +

Jackson*

The Next Right Thing +

Because the Night !

Meadowlark +

I See the Light *

Finishing the Hat !

How Do You Keep the Music Playing / My Funny Valentine*

America !

Everything Changes +

Something Stupid*

*- Duet

+ - Patti Murin

! - Colin Donnell

Patti Murin's Off-Broadway debut was in 2005 in the staged concert of the Elizabeth Diggs-Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt stage musical Mirette with York Theatre Company. She next played Belle in a national tour of Beauty and the Beast (2006)and Donna George in 2007 as a swing and then understudy.In her next Broadway appearance, she originated the title role in Lysistrata Jones in 2012. Among other roles in regional and other stage productions, she played Glinda in the first national tour of Wicked (2012-2013). She played pathologist Nina Shore on the NBC medical drama television series Chicago Med, which she joined in 2016 and left in 2017.

Murin played Princess Anna in the musical Frozen which opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre in March 2018. Murin participated in the development of the musical, performing as Anna during the table reads, workshops, and lab productions, and also played Anna during the musical's 2017 out of town tryout at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado. Murin played her final performance in the role on February 16, 2020.

She appeared in the Hallmark Channel film Love on Iceland with her husband Colin Donnell, which aired in January 2020.

Colin Donnell's credits include: Broadway: Violet, Anything Goes, Jersey Boys. Off-Broadway: Follies, Meet Me in St. Louis, Almost Heaven. National Tour: Wicked , MAMMA MIA!. Regional: Johnny Baseball (American Repertory), Me, Myself, and I (McCarter Theater), Pride & Prejudice (Eastman Theatre), Working: The Musical (Asolo Repertory Theatre), Fiddler on the Roof, High School Musical, Mame, Meet Me in St. Louis (MUNY), Jesus Christ Superstar (North Shore Music Theatre), 1776 (Stages St. Louis).



Film/tv appearances include appearing as Tommy Merlyn in The CW television series Arrow, Scotty Lockhart on the Showtime drama The Affair and as Dr. Connor Rhodes in the NBC medical drama Chicago Med (2015-2019).

Photo Credit: Michael Hull, Hair & Makeup Credit: Kat Nejat