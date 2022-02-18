Patti Murin Releases Debut Single 'The Next Right Thing'

Broadway Records announced today the release of Patti Murin's debut single, "The Next Right Thing". The single is available digitally at BroadwayRecords.com and all digital platforms. "The Next Right Thing" is part of the forthcoming debut album from Patti Murin and Colin Donnell, produced by Robbie Rozelle. The title, track listing and release date for the complete album is to be announced at a later date.

The debut single of Frozen on Broadway star Patti Murin, "The Next Right Thing" from Frozen II, written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez; arranged by Luke Williams; engineered, mixed, and mastered by Yasuhiko Fukuoka and produced by Robbie Rozelle.

"As soon as I heard this song in Frozen II, it spoke to me in ways that extended far beyond the plot of the movie. And because I will jump at the chance to sing anything that Bobby and Kristen Lopez have created, this song was an obvious choice for my first album." - Patti Murin

"We are so excited to debut Patti's thrilling take on this song and continue her legacy with the music of Frozen. Recording this remotely, with Patti acting as her own vocal engineer, has been such a labor of love, and we can't wait to release the full album later this year!" - Robbie Rozelle, album producer and A&R Director of Broadway Records

Patti Murin is best known for originating the role of Princess Anna in Disney's Frozen on Broadway. Other Broadway/National Tour credits include Lysistrata Jones (Lysistrata), Wicked (Glinda), Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park); Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons); Lady, Be Good! (Encores!). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally). Patti is also known in the TV world for her portrayal of Dr. Nina Shore on NBC's "Chicago Med," as Ava on "Royal Pains," and for her starring roles in the Hallmark Channel movies "Love On Iceland" and "Holiday For Heroes." @pattimurin