Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Discuss Their Upcoming Concert With Seth Rudetsky and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of your favorite stars' latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

On November 25, he chatted with Broadway power couple Patti Murin and Colin Donnell. Patti and Colin will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, November 29 (8pm) and Monday, November 30 (3pm).

The pair talked about the concerts and more in the interview!

"We're very excited, and also kind of nervous," Murin said about the upcoming show. "It's just when you've been out of the game for a while, you go from doing a show eight times a week to not singing for months. All of the sudden you're like 'oh goodness.'"

Murin also went on to say that she's looking forward to the format of the concert.

"I love that the themes of [Seth's] concerts are sort of a retrospective of your career because it's all stuff that we have sang and we know and it makes it a lot more fun, and it honestly takes a bit of the pressure off."

"They've figured out how to do it all remotely, which just kind of blows my mind," Donnell said. "The fact that he can be in one place playing piano and we can be in another singing and have it be seamless, fingers crossed, knock on wood...it's just amazing to me."

The pair also gave a little teaser of some of the songs they'll be doing, and what people can expect if they tune in.

"I'm going to revisit some Anything Goes, which is awesome, it's been years and years since I sang that stuff," Donnell said. "I'm also going to debut a new song that Brian Usifer and I wrote, the other member of my band, The Nineteen Twenty. We're going to do a few duets."

"[Donnell] did Songs For a New World at City Center, but I did it in college," Murin said. "So, we're going to sing I'd Give It All For You from that, as a duet. Some Wicked, I'm sure. Obviously, a sensible Frozen tune is always fun to sing."

"The rest is all a surprise!" Donnell said.

Watch the full interview below!

Patti Murin is best known for originating the role of Princess Anna in Disney's Frozen on Broadway. Other Broadway/National Tour credits include playing the title character in Lysistrata Jones, flying across the country by bubble as Glinda in Wicked, and roller skating her way to Broadway in Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park); Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons); Lady Be Good! (Encores!). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally). TV: Hallmark Channel movies "Love On Iceland" and "Holiday For Heroes," a recurring role on NBC's "Chicago Med" (Dr. Nina Shore), and "Royal Pains" (Ava).

Colin Donnell is known for his work on Broadway including roles in Violet, Anything Goes, which garnered him Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Astaire noms, and Jersey Boys. He has also been seen elsewhere in NYC in Follies, Merrily We Roll Along, Lady Be Good at the New York City Center and Loves Labours Lost in The Public's Shakespeare in the Park alongside his now wife Patti Murin. He is known on screen for his work as Dr. Connor Rhodes in NBC's drama Chicago Med. Donnell can also be seen as Tommy Merlyn in CW's Arrow. Other appearances include Scott Lockhart in Showtime's hit series The Affair, Pan Am, Person of Interest and The Mysteries of Laura. His films include Every Secret Thing, which also starred Diane Lane and Elizabeth Banks and this past summer's release Almost Love.

Related Articles