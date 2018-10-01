Last night, Patti Murin took to Twitter to let her followers know that she was watching Frozen for "the first time in forever." Murin currently stars as Anna in Frozen on Broadway.

Patti discussed how Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who wrote the music and lyrics for both the film and the musical, were able to place the new songs in the musical so well.

She even replied to a tweet questioning if she watched the movie after being casted in the musical, saying she didn't! Murin said didn't need to when she had director Jennifer Lee and Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert LOPEZ to answer her questions.

See all the tweets below!

Guys...I'm watching Frozen the movie for the first time in forever...I mean since 2014. THIS IS AMAZING - Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) October 1, 2018

It is so easy to see why Bobby and Kristen placed the new songs for the Broadway show where they did! Just watched the scene where "Monster" is in the show, and it's completely warranted and incredible - Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) October 1, 2018

Fun fact: in "What Do You Know Anout Love" the original lyric was "some folks are taken in by GINGER locks and princely looks" and now it's CURLY locks - Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) October 1, 2018

Disney's Academy Award®-winning "Frozen," the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, will aired Sunday, September 30th on The ABC Television Network.

In Walt Disney Animation Studios' animated feature, "Frozen," Anna (Kristen Bell), a fearless optimist, teams up with rugged mountain man, Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), and his loyal reindeer, Sven, in an epic adventure. Together they encounter Everest-like conditions, mystical trolls and a hilarious snowman named Olaf (Josh Gad) in a race to find Anna's sister, Elsa (Idina Menzel), whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in an eternal winter. Can Anna save her sister and bring sunshine back to their home? Or will Arendelle be frozen forever?

A worldwide phenomenon in 2013, "Frozen" became the highest-grossing animated feature ever released with more than $1.27 billion in global box office. Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, written by Lee and produced by Peter Del Vecho, "Frozen" has received multiple honors, including two Academy Awards, the Golden Globe®, BAFTA® Award, PGA Award, five Annie Awards and two Grammy® Awards, as well as the Japan Academy Prize for Best Foreign Film, becoming the first animated film in history to win this award.

"Frozen" was one of the biggest home entertainment successes of the last decade, and the film's quadruple platinum soundtrack, featuring the Oscar®-winning song "Let It Go," has sold over 10 million units worldwide and spent 33 weeks in the top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, including 13 weeks at No. 1. The adventures of Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven continued in 2015's "Frozen Fever," a Walt Disney Animation Studios short film created by the original "Frozen" team, who are also working on a feature sequel set for fall 2019. Disney Theatrical Group has announced that a musical stage show will arrive on Broadway in spring 2018, with music and lyrics by "Frozen" songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert LOPEZ and book by "Frozen" writer-director Jennifer Lee.

