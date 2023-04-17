Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Patti LuPone to Appear on THE VIEW Tomorrow

Patti LuPone to Appear on THE VIEW Tomorrow

The episode of The View will air at 11:00 a.m. ET on ABC.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Patti LuPone is slated to appear on The View tomorrow, Tuesday, April 18.

LuPone will discuss her new film, Beau Is Afraid, which premieres in theaters this Friday, April 21. The episode of The View will air at 11:00 a.m. ET on ABC.

Directed by Ari Aster (Midsommar, Hereditary), the film stars Joaquin Phoenix as an anxious man who never knew his father. After his overbearing mother dies, his jounrey home takes a supernatural turn, forcing him to confront his fraught relationship with his parents, alongside some wild threats.

The film also features Nathan Lane, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Amy Ryan, Richard Kind, KYLIE ROGERS, Denis Ménochet, Parker Posey, Hayley Squires, Michael Gandolfini, and Bill Hader. Watch the trailer here.

Patti LuPone recently won a Tony Award for starring in the revival of Company. Her recent NY stage appearances include the Broadway musical War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), Douglas Carter Beane's new play Shows For Days, directed by Jerry Zaks at Lincoln Center Theater, her debut with the New York City Ballet as Anna in their new production of The Seven Deadly Sins, Joanne in the New York Philharmonic's production of Company, David Mamet's The Anarchist, and Lincoln Center Theater's production of the musical Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.

Winner of the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Actress in a Musical and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Performance of the Season for her performance as Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway production of Gypsy.

LuPone's other screen credits include Hollywood, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Mom, PENNY DREADFUL (Critics Choice nomination), Girls, American Horror Story: Coven, Law & Order: SVU, Glee, and 30 Rock.

Called "the most important political TV show in America" by The New York Times, "The View" is a priority destination for our guests and must-see viewing for our loyal fans with up-to-the-minute Hot Topics and invaluable conversations with live broadcasts five days a week.

The View is hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro.

The Daytime Emmy® Award-winning talk show concluded season 25 as the most-watched daytime talk show, ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs for the second consecutive year.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas





Related Stories
LuPone, Boggess & Foster to Lead Hollywood Bowl Sondheim Concert Photo
LuPone, Boggess & Foster to Lead Hollywood Bowl Sondheim Concert
Patti LuPone will lead a glittering cast of Broadway luminaries for Everybody Rise! A Sondheim Celebration at the Hollywood Bowl. See how to purchase tickets!
SIX to Perform on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN Tonight Photo
SIX to Perform on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN Tonight
The cast of the tour includes Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr.
CHICAGO Becomes Longest Running Show Now Playing on Broadway Photo
CHICAGO Becomes Longest Running Show Now Playing on Broadway
The Phantom of the Opera ended its 35-Year Run on Broadway, making Chicago the longest running show now playing on Broadway.
Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Talks Broadway Economics on MORNING JOE Photo
Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Talks Broadway Economics on MORNING JOE
Andrew Lloyd Webber appeared on Morning Joe this morning to discuss The Phantom of the Opera closing on Broadway. The legendary composer also discussed The Phantom of the Opera's resurgance on TikTok, how the business community should want to invest in Broadway, AI and holograms, and more. Watch the video of the interview now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Better Lovers (The Dillinger Escape Plan/Every Time I Die) Release Debut SingleBetter Lovers (The Dillinger Escape Plan/Every Time I Die) Release Debut Single
April 17, 2023

Better Lovers, a newly formed band featuring Greg Puciato, Jordan Buckley, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak, Stephen Micciche, and Will Putney, have released their debut single: “30 Under 13” via SharpTone Records. The blistering, four-minute track, and accompanying Eric Richter directed video, serve as the perfect introduction to Better Lovers.
Jason Moran & Christian McBride Proteges Featured in PBS Special This FridayJason Moran & Christian McBride Proteges Featured in PBS Special This Friday
April 17, 2023

Modern jazz luminaries Moran (piano) and McBride (bass) perform music by Thelonious Monk, Charles Mingus, Geri Allen, and Louis Armstrong in the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater. Taking inspiration from America’s diverse artistic landscape, their collaboration is infused with a distinctive soul that illuminates their reverence of the past.
Little Hurt Set To Release New Album 'Lovely Hours' in MayLittle Hurt Set To Release New Album 'Lovely Hours' in May
April 17, 2023

Little Hurt (the Alt.Pop solo project of Colin Dieden, former lead singer of The Mowglis) has announced his album ’Lovely Hours’ will be released in May. The 10 track album has been 2 years in the making and includes the singles “Buttercup”(Featuring The Ready Set), “Cooler If U Did”, “Get Out Of My Life”, “Pineapple Pizza”  and “See You Again”.
Haru Nemuri & Jaguar Jonze Share 'Angry Angry'Haru Nemuri & Jaguar Jonze Share 'Angry Angry'
April 17, 2023

HARU NEMURI has teamed up with Taiwanese-Australian multi-disciplinary artist JAGUAR JONZE for a new single - “ANGRY ANGRY” including two new songs “ANGRY ANGRY” and don’t call me queen” out now. The song was performed live for the first time at this year’s SXSW Music Festival at the Dr. Marten’s showcase. 
Freya Beer Returns With AA-Side Single 'Fantasy' // 'GaloreFreya Beer Returns With AA-Side Single 'Fantasy' // 'Galore
April 17, 2023

Infusing rock songs of the distinctly gothic persuasion with painterly lyricism that has drawn on the works of literary trailblazers like Allen Ginsberg and Anna Sewell, or visionary artists such as JW Waterhouse to David Lynch; Freya Beer has earned her glowing comparisons to the likes of Nick Cave, PJ Harvey and Lana Del Rey.
share