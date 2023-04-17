Patti LuPone to Appear on THE VIEW Tomorrow

Patti LuPone is slated to appear on The View tomorrow, Tuesday, April 18.

LuPone will discuss her new film, Beau Is Afraid, which premieres in theaters this Friday, April 21. The episode of The View will air at 11:00 a.m. ET on ABC.

Directed by Ari Aster (Midsommar, Hereditary), the film stars Joaquin Phoenix as an anxious man who never knew his father. After his overbearing mother dies, his jounrey home takes a supernatural turn, forcing him to confront his fraught relationship with his parents, alongside some wild threats.

The film also features Nathan Lane, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Amy Ryan, Richard Kind, KYLIE ROGERS, Denis Ménochet, Parker Posey, Hayley Squires, Michael Gandolfini, and Bill Hader. Watch the trailer here.

Patti LuPone recently won a Tony Award for starring in the revival of Company. Her recent NY stage appearances include the Broadway musical War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), Douglas Carter Beane's new play Shows For Days, directed by Jerry Zaks at Lincoln Center Theater, her debut with the New York City Ballet as Anna in their new production of The Seven Deadly Sins, Joanne in the New York Philharmonic's production of Company, David Mamet's The Anarchist, and Lincoln Center Theater's production of the musical Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.

Winner of the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Actress in a Musical and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Performance of the Season for her performance as Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway production of Gypsy.

LuPone's other screen credits include Hollywood, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Mom, PENNY DREADFUL (Critics Choice nomination), Girls, American Horror Story: Coven, Law & Order: SVU, Glee, and 30 Rock.

