Patrizio Buanne To Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Concert At Adler Hall In February 2026

Internationally acclaimed vocalist Patrizio Buanne will bring his 20th Anniversary World Tour to Adler Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at 8 PM.

Known for his velvet voice and dynamic stage presence, Buanne celebrates two decades since the release of his chart-topping debut album. The concert will feature favorites from his international songbook, including “Il mondo” and “Forever Begins Tonight,” alongside new music from his forthcoming album NapoLatino, which blends Neapolitan, Italian, and Latin influences.

With over 20 million albums sold worldwide—including more than half a million in Australia—Buanne has become one of the most recognizable voices in modern international pop. His anniversary performances will offer fans a personal journey through 20 years of music, romance, and global success.

Tickets are $39, $59, and $100 (plus applicable fees) and will be available beginning Friday, October 24 at 10 AM on Eventbrite.