Patrick Page, Reeve Carney, and TV Carpio to Lead Canadian Premiere of HADESTOWN at Citadel Theatre

According to The New York Times' Michael Paulson, the pre-Broadway Canadian engagement of Hadestown will star three Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark alumni: Patrick Page, Reeve Carney, and T.V. Carpio!

The Canadian premiere of Hadestown at the Citadel Theatre will begin performances November 11 and run through December 3. For more information visit www.citadeltheatre.com.

Hadestown premiered at New York Theatre Workshop in May 2016, where it played to critical acclaim and sold-out houses. This new musical, written by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and developed with and directed by three-time OBIE Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin, follows Orpheus' mythical quest to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice. Together we travel from wide open plains where love and music are not enough nourishment to survive the winter, down to Hadestown, an industrialized world of mindless labor. Inspired by traditions of classic American folk music and vintage New Orleans jazz, Mitchell's beguiling melodies and poetic imagination pit nature against industry, faith against doubt, and love against death.

Hadestown was originally developed at the The Broad Stage at Santa Monica College under the supervision of Dale Franzen and Mara Isaacs prior to a wildly successful premiere at New York Theatre Workshop in 2016. An upcoming production will be staged at the Citadel Theatre with additional details to be announced. Hadestown is a winner of a Richard Rodgers Production Award, administered by the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

