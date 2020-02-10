Party Of Two Presents New Show F*CK LOVE
Party of Two brings some of NYC's best storytellers & comedians together to recount their wild experiences about dating in the modern world.
Featuring:
CHARLES MCBEE (Gotham Comedy Live, FOX)
SELENA COPPOCK (Bravo, Lifetime)
CHRISTINA GALSTON (Comedy Central, Broadway Comedy Club)
David Lawson (Comedy Central, RISK)
Hosted by:
ANITA FLORES has starred in videos for Buzzfeed, Univision, and Pride.com. She is currently on tour with Awkward Sex and the City. She has a podcast called 'I'm Listening' where she explores different themes and pivotal moments from the show Frasier with a new guest each episode.
Calvin Cato is the host/producer of Ed Sullivan on Acid at Freddy's Bar. Check out his 'Playable Characters' Podcast, which has been featured in AV Club and Splitsider.
PS. WE HAVE FREE WINE AND CANDY!
$13 online, $15 at the door.
Get tickets here: https://bit.ly/3brO2t0
Arriving early is strongly encouraged to ensure the seat that you want :)
