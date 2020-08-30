Party Claw Productions Launches In New York

PARTY CLAW PRODUCTIONS is an independent media production company specializing in female-driven work.

Born of the COVID-19 pandemic that ravished the entertainment industry in 2020, Brooklyn artist Laura Kay along with actress & director Ashley Kristeen Vega created PARTY CLAW PRODUCTIONS.

PARTY CLAW PRODUCTIONS is an independent multi-disciplinary media production company specializing in experimental, female-driven work that challenges industry standards. Our mission is to break down stigmas without breaking the bank, to empower marginalized voices, and to champion genuine feminist stories.

The female founders are inspired by honesty, ingenuity, and vulnerability and make it their job to pursue truth when they see it.

The company's mission has guided them to create two films in quarantine that were made entirely in social isolation. WIDE EYED, the company's inaugural thriller, has received much acclaim in the film festival circuit as an Official Selection of:

The Sequestered Micro Short Film Festival 2020

New Faces New Voices Film Festival 2020

Venice Shorts Film Festival 2020

Strong Chance Film Festival 2020

Brooklyn Sci-Fi Film Festival 2020

The film, which was conceived, written, shot, edited and finalized in 5 days during self-isolation, has also been selected as a Festival Highlight by Guest Contributor to The Sequestered Micro Short Film Festival. The article is available online and the film can be streamed on the Party Claw Productions YouTube Channel.

The pair's second film, THIS SUX!! (A Middle School Story), was accepted into The Sequestered Micro Short Film Festival and had a successful online premiere on May 22nd, 2020. The film is now streaming on the Party Claw Productions YouTube Channel.

Party Claw is excited to join the ranks of New York theatre producers with their inaugural production, OPEN by Crystal Skillman. OPEN is a one-woman magic show - without magic. Under the direction of NTI Alum Sophie Sam and starring Ashley Kristeen Vega (Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre's LITTLE WOMEN, Psychasthenia), Party Claw looks forward to an online live-streamed production of this exciting show, with upcoming theatre productions yet to be announced. Further details, including ticketing info and streaming will be available in the coming weeks.

The company is also a great collaborator! One such instance is the award-winning self-care series from Brooklyn creator & puppeteer Laura Kay that is co-produced by Party Claw Productions. The series has swept the 2020 film festival circuit, being chosen as an Official Selection in many festivals and winning several titles in various categories. Make sure to visit petuniasplayhouse.net and follow @PetuniasPlayhouseSeries on Instagram and IMDb. More collaborations are coming in the future, so stay tuned!

This company, brimming with talent and ingenuity, is definitely one to watch. Visit PartyClawProductions.com to stay up to date with all projects, and follow @PartyClawProductions on Instagram and IMDb​.

