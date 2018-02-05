Participating Restaurants Announced for Kids' Night on Broadway

The Broadway League announced today that 15 Times Square area restaurants will be participating in the 22nd Kids' Night on Broadway, which will take place Tuesday, February 27, 2018. Each eatery will offer specials for Kids' Night on Broadway ticket-holders, including free entrees for young theatregoers. Check KidsNight.Broadway for more dining details, as well as parking offers.

Christy Altomare, Ethan Slater, and Lea Salonga will serve as ambassadors. Christy Altomare is appearing in the role of Anya in Anastasia. Ethan Slater can now be seen making his Broadway debut in the title role in SpongeBob SquarePants the musical. Lea Salonga, a Tony Award®winning actress, is currently starring in Once On This Island in the role of Erzulie.

Participating* 2018 restaurants include:

Basera Indian Bistro, Glass House Tavern, Ikinari Steak, Nizza, Planet Hollywood, Playwright Celtic Pub, Playwright Tavern, Schnippers, Sen Sakana, Southern Hospitality Restaurant, Toloache Restaurant, Tony's Di Napoli, Utsav, Virgil's Real Barbecue, and 5 Napkin Burger(*subject to change).

Participating* 2018 shows to date include:

Aladdin, Anastasia, The Band's Visit, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, A Bronx Tale, Come From Away, Chicago, Farinelli and the King, Kinky Boots, The Lion King, Once On This Island, The Phantom of the Opera, The Play That Goes Wrong, School of Rock, SpongeBob SquarePants, andWicked (*subject to change).

Kids' Night on Broadway is an annual event where kids 18 and under can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. A Kids' Night on Broadway ticket includes restaurant discounts, parking discounts, activities, and more. On Tuesday, February 27 2018, select shows will offer in-theatre activities for kids including talkbacks, Kids' Night on Broadway activity books, and more events still to be announced!

Kids' Night on Broadway will also take place in multiple cities around the country, with different shows and venues putting their own spin on the event, on numerous dates throughout the year.

Kids' Night on Broadway is a program of The Broadway League. It is generously presented by The New York Times and is sponsored by WABC-TV with additional support from Turnstyle and Westchester Family.

