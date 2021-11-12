Parsons Dance to Return to the Joyce Theater

Parsons Dance will return to The Joyce Theater for its annual New York season, from Tuesday, November 30th through Sunday, December 12th. The company's success in remaining strong during the pandemic will be on display as it takes the stage with five premieres that were created during the past year and a half. The company artists have been rehearsing and creating together in seven well-quarantined residencies since July 2020. David Parsons made three of the premieres, and two more are the work of guest choreographers Matthew Neenan and Chanel DaSilva. Also featured are beloved pieces from the Parsons Dance repertory. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.parsonsdance.org.

For tickets, go to joyce.org or call JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Ticket prices range from $10 to $65 and are subject to change.

Internationally renowned for its engaging concepts and athletic ensemble work, the company will perform David Parsons' new piece The Road, set to Peace Train, Trouble, and more iconic songs by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Yusuf/Cat Stevens. On tap are two more Parsons pieces: the New York premiere of Balance of Power, a solo created for Parsons dancer Zoey Anderson in collaboration with composer Giancarlo De Trizio that will be performed to live music at all evening performances; and Side Effects, set to an electronic score by David Cloobeck, that is on the weekend matinee roster. The Joyce program also includes Past Tense, an evocative full company work by Ballet X, co-founder Matthew Neenan, and Chanel DaSilva's On The Other Side, performed live to a bold score composed by Cristina Spinei.

Season Details:

NOVEMBER 30th - DECEMBER 12th

Five Premieres-Three by David Parsons

Including The Road, Set To Music by Yusuf/Cat Stevens

And Works by Matthew Neenan and Chanel DaSilva