Parsons Dance Returns To The Joyce For Annual NYC Homecoming

Performances are March 15-26.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Parsons Dance (David Parsons, Artistic Director) returns to The Joyce Theater for its annual two-week season, from Wednesday, March 15 through Sunday, March 26. The program includes two world premieres: The Ride Through choreographed by Rena Butler, with music by Darryl J. Hoffman, and David Parsons' Mr.Withers, with music by Bill Withers. Live music highlights all evening performances.

Also on the program are classic pieces from the Parsons Dance repertory.

The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.parsonsdance.org. For tickets, go to joyce.org or call JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Ticket prices range from $10 to $65 and are subject to change.

David Parsons' new full company work is set to the music of Bill Withers, the creator of such iconic songs as Ain't No Sunshine, and Lean on Me. Withers' talent for using his smooth voice to convey honest emotion inspired David Parsons to create movement reflecting the singer/songwriter's funky, down in the floor style that penetrated both his life and work. Parsons affirms that his intention in making this piece was to get to know Withers better and fittingly chose to name it Mr. Withers.

Parsons Dance 2023 GenerationNow Fellow Rena Butler describes The Ride Through as "a series of intimate urgencies catapulted through a surrealistic landscape." The work is set to a compelling percussive score by Bronx-born, Chicago based composer Darryl J. Hoffman, whose soundscape propels the dancers through intense movement.

In addition to these two world premieres, evening performances will also feature revered David Parsons pieces representing his repertory of nearly four decades: Balance of Power (2020), with a driving percussion soundscape performed live by composer Giancarlo De Trizio; and Swing Shift (2003), featuring live music by Kenji Bunch and a re-staging of this classic piece in celebration of its 20th anniversary. Also on tap are Nascimento (1990), with music by Milton Nascimento, and Caught (1982), with music by Robert Fripp.

Matinee performances will include Mr. Withers, along with Hand Dance, and Swing Shift, two David Parsons' works set to music by Kenji Bunch. Matinee audiences will also have the chance to experience Rena Butler's The Ride Through; Caught, set to a score by Robert Fripp; and Shining Star, set to music by Earth, Wind, and Fire. A special Joyce Family Matinee, scheduled for Saturday March 25, will provide young audiences wit the opportunity to meet the artists after the performance.

Joyce Theater curtain times are Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30pm and Thursday through Saturdays at 8pm, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.

Mr. Withers was commissioned with the generous support of Teresa Ribadeneyra and Joe Lalka; Mark and Carol Pollard; and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The Ride Through was made possible by commissioning grants from the O'Donnell-Green Music and Dance Foundation, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.


