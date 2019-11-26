PaleyLand Returns to The Paley Center

The Paley Center for Media will welcome back its classic holiday tradition PaleyLand, starting December 7, 2019 through January 4, 2020. Visitors of all ages will have the opportunity to create magical holiday memories while engaging in a special Instagram moment in a whimsical candy cane forest, a fun and sparkling winter wonderland, and a recreated scene from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer; playing holiday-themed video games and VR; enjoying craft activities and games; warming up with hot cocoa; viewing beloved holiday TV classics including the most cherished Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings specials on the big screen; and visiting with Santa! Admission is free for all, and no appointment is necessary.

To celebrate the opening day of PaleyLand visitors will have the opportunity to take part in a meet and greet with "Kai" from the LEGO Ninjago movie and "Everest" from the Dreamworks feature film Abominable from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, and "Frosty the Snowman" from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.

Paley Center members will also have the opportunity to meet "Kai," "Everest," and "Frosty" during a special Members-only preview event from noon to 1:00 pm, as well as have the exclusive opportunity to meet the FAO Schwarz Toy Soldiers and "Trim the PaleyLand Trees" with LEGO Master Model Builder, Wilkis Reifsynder, from LEGOLAND™ Discovery Center Westchester. To upgrade to Paley Membership and take advantage of these special meet and greet opportunities, and enjoy the many benefits of Paley Membership, please visit paleycenter.org/join-us.

"We're so excited to welcome back PaleyLand to The Paley Center for Media," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We offer many family activities from arts and crafts to gaming, and a visit with Santa, so visitors of all ages will have find something to love at PaleyLand. We're especially grateful to our friends from LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester, Dreamworks, and FAO Schwarz, who are making this year's opening day extra special."

Santa will be at the Paley Center to greet visitors and pose for photos starting December 7 from 1:00 pm to 6:00pm as well as on December 8, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22 from noon to 6:00 pm. No appointment is needed to visit Santa!

To celebrate Hanukkah, visitors can participate in activities that include dreidel-making; receive treats of Hanukkah gelt; enjoy screenings of A Rugrats Chanukah and Even Stevens: Heck of a Hanukkah; and pose for a photo by a stunning eight-foot-tall menorah, crafted out of woodland materials of white birch bark and evergreens.

PaleyLand will celebrate Kwanzaa with screenings of Rugrats: A Rugrats Kwanzaa and Everybody Hates Chris: Everybody Hates Kwanzaa.

Throughout the run of PaleyLand visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy nonstop daily screenings of classic holiday television programs from the Paley Archive, the nation's largest publicly accessible archive of television and radio programs from over seventy countries, spanning almost one hundred years. This year's screening schedule includes classic holiday specials such as Arthur's Perfect Christmas, A Charlie Brown Christmas, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Elmo's World: Happy Holidays, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and The Wonderful World of Disney: Olaf's Frozen Adventure. The Paley Center will also screen holiday episodes from beloved television series including: Friends, The Brady Bunch, Cheers, Fresh Off the Boat, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, George Lopez, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Rounding out the month-long holiday celebration, the Paley Center will welcome an early visit from the Three Kings on January 4, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Visitors will have the opportunity to pose for photos with the Three Kings and a limited number of gifts will be given to the first children who arrive to take part in the festivities. The Paley Center will also show a special screening of Dora Saves Three Kings Day as part of the festivities.

PaleyLand will run until January 4, 2020. For additional event information please visit paley.me/nypaleyland.

**Please note, professional photos with Santa and in front of the menorah including the digital file are available for a nominal fee. Proceeds support the nonprofit Paley Center.





