Pace University's Actors Studio Drama School MFA Class Of 2022 Announces Seven-week Repertory Season

Pace University's Actors Studio Drama School (ASDS) Master of Fine Arts Program today announced the final repertory season of the academic year; a seven-week layout of inspiring, collaborative performances, the culmination of the three-year training of the acting, directing, and playwriting cohort, the graduating Class of 2022. Performances begin on March 23, 2022.

Having reopened its doors last October for the first time since the start of the pandemic, ASDS continues to follow industry standards as well as New York State and local COVID-19 safety protocols. The Repertory theater in lower Manhattan will welcome in-person audiences at 70% capacity.

"As an alumnus of the program, I know the hard work and perseverance that it takes to bring the result of three years' work to the Repertory season, but with the state of the world looming over their three years at ASDS, these students have had to conquer more obstacles than what they signed up for. We are so very proud of the work they have been doing, the expertise they continue to exude, and the dedication they have maintained. These phenomenal actors, directors, and playwrights are bringing a historic seven-week season to the stage that you don't want to miss," says Grant Emerson Harvey, director of professional development, Actors Studio Drama School MFA program.

"I am grateful that I was able to keep working on my passions and keep growing as an artist. I am excited to have a place to showcase our work in person, finally!" said

Saki Kawamura, MFA Director, '22.

"After overcoming all of the obstacles from the past two years, I'm beyond excited for us to showcase the work of such a creative and collaborative process!" said Stephanie Kalogriopoulos, MFA Playwright, '22.

The 2022 graduating cohort includes Alanah Allen, Portia Backus, Geoffrey Kelly, Victor Del Rio, Alexa Di Taranto, Brittany Duskin, Jesse Garlick, Conor Andrew Hall, Helen Herbert, Cynthia Yiru Hu, Matthew Iannone, Eliott Johnson, Wonhee Kim, Victoria Mancini, Tatiana Melendez, Stephen Moore, Rebecca Nakano, Thomas Ovitt, Edward Pritchard, Madison Smith, Eliza Vann, Abby Yazvac, Stephanie Kalogriopoulos, Topher Kielbasa, Craven Poole, Saki Kawamura, Chase Kniffen, and Makenna Masenheimer.

The creative team includes Set Designer Shawn Lewis; Sound Designer Sean Hagerty; Lighting Designer Ethan Steimal; Costume Designers David "DW" Withrow and Jennifer Paar; Props Design Brittany Loesch.

The General Management company is Brierpatch Productions.

The Repertory's production schedule is as follows:

March 23-26 - Original Works- "The Librarian," by Craven Poole, '22, "Our Father," by Topher Kielbasa, '22, and "Learning to Waltz," by Stephanie Kalogrioupolos, '22.

March 30-April 2 - "Margaret's Bed," by William Inge and "Fifth Planet," by David Auburn.

April 6-9 - "Spite," by Tariq Hamami.

April 13-16 - "Gloria," by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

April 20-23 - "Art," by Yasmina Reza.

April 27-30 - "The Man Who Turned into a Stick," by Kōbō Abe, and scenes from "365 Days/365 Plays," by Suzan-Lori Parks.

May 4-7 - "Cul De Sac," by John Cariani.

When: Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 PM; Saturday matinees at 3:00 PM.

Where: ASDS Repertory Theater, 80 Greenwich Street (between Rector and Edgar Streets), New York, NY, 10006.

Admission is free. To reserve your seat and for more information visit www.ASDSRepSeason.com/RSVP