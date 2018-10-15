PUFFS to Premiere on BroadwayHD

When Puffs premieres on BroadwayHD on October 18th it will mark the first time in theatrical history a show will be available to stream online while simultaneously running in New York. This is a momentous departure from the industry standard of holdbacks and blackouts, confronting the idea that digital availability negatively impacts tickets sales.

"'Hufflepuffs' finally get their moment in HILARIOUS Potter play, 'PUFFS'!!" declares Mashable. For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

The New York Times proclaims Puffs, "A FAST-PACED ROMP through the 'Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.' For POTTERphiliacs who grew up alongside Potter and are eager to revisit that world, 'PUFFS' exudes a jovial, winking fondness for all things Harry!"

This clever and inventive play "never goes more than a minute without a laugh" (Nerdist) giving you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal OUTSIDERS with a thing for badgers "who are so lovable and relatable, you'll leave the theater wishing they were in the stories all along" (Hollywood Life). Their "hilariously heartfelt!" (Metro) and epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a boy wizard hero can be.

BroadwayHD, founded in 2015 by Tony Award® winning producers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, is the only streaming service offering premium full-length stageplays and musicals captured specifically for multiplatform viewing to theatre fans across the globe. In addition to exclusive live-streamed content of the world's best productions, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of more than 250 theatre productions from Broadway, The West End and beyond. If You Can't Get to Broadway, Get to BroadwayHD.

Photo Credit: Hunter Canning

Related Articles