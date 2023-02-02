Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PUBLICK MUSICK - BACH IN LONDON Concert to be Presented First Church of Christ, Scientist

The program will include work by Bach, Haydn and more.

Feb. 02, 2023  
PUBLICK MUSICK - BACH IN LONDON Concert to be Presented First Church of Christ, Scientist

In 1765, Johann Christian Bach and Carl Friedrich Abel, as partners, established the format of "Publick Concerts" for London audiences in order to showcase their compositions. During the course of nearly two decades of "Bach-Abel Concerts," they also introduced several Haydn symphonies prior to his coming to England years later.

Frederick Renz, Founder and Director of Early Music New York, has chosen representative works by these three composers that discerning subscribers to this exclusive concert series were privileged to hear before anybody else in London.

"Just as Italian opera dominated London stages earlier in the 18th century, concert works by German composers became the music of choice for English audiences later on, culminating in Joseph Haydn's two triumphant residencies in the 1790s," says Maestro Renz. "Johann Christian Bach, the youngest son of Johann Sebastian, and Carl Friedrich Abel - whose tercentary is this year - paved Haydn's way by programming his works alongside their own, establishing a hegemony whose influence lasted long into the next century."

Performance Details:

PUBLICK MUSICK

BACH IN LONDON

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:30 pm

First Church of Christ, Scientist • Central Park West at 68th Street

~ Early Music New York, Frederick Renz, Director ~

Program to include

Carl Friedrich Abel (1723 - 1787)

Symphony in E-flat major, Op. 7:6, 1767 (attributed to Mozart as Symphony No. 3, K.18)

Johann Christian Bach (1735 - 1782)

Flute Quartet in C major, W.B 58, pub. 1776

Symphony in G minor, Opus 6:6, before 1769

Joseph Haydn (1732 - 1809)

Symphony in D major, Hob.I:53 "L'Impériale," ca. 1777-9

Symphony in D major, Hob. 1:70, 1779

(program subject to change)

Tickets

$40.00 reserved seats; $20.00 student (w/valid ID, available at door, day of, when available)

Tickets available by phone (212-280-0330), on-line (www.EarlyMusicNY.org)

and at the door, half an hour prior to performance.

Group discounts available by telephone. All major credit cards accepted.

This performance is supported in part by the

E. Nakamichi Foundation

About the Artists

FREDERICK RENZ - DIRECTOR

Frederick Renz, Founder/Director of the Early Music Foundation, is internationally acclaimed for his work as a conductor, producer, director, performer and scholar, presenting music and music drama from the eleventh through the eighteenth centuries. He has received commissions from the Spoleto Festival, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, individual grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Ingram Merrill Foundation, and awarded a doctorate honoris causa by the State University of New York, Fredonia. Detailed bio available on request.

EARLY MUSIC NEW YORK / EARLY MUSIC FOUNDATION

Early Music Foundation (EMF), a not-for-profit organization founded in 1974, is Artist-in-Residence at the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in New York City. Under the leadership of Frederick Renz, EMF's mission is to foster public understanding and appreciation of music and music drama from the eleventh through the eighteenth centuries.

EMF presents the historical performance ensemble and orchestra EARLY MUSIC NEW YORK - FREDERICK RENZ, DIRECTOR; operates the recording label Ex cathedra Records; and a administers a service-to-the-field project, "New York Early Music Central" (NYEMC), sponsoring/managing city-wide festivals serving the NYC historically-informed artist community.

Now in its forty-eighth season, Early Music New York reaps international acclaim for vibrant and provocative performances of historically informed repertoire from the medieval through the classical eras.

About the Venue

The First Church of Christ, Scientist is located in the heart of the Lincoln Square neighborhood, within the landmark Central Park West Historic District. Designed by Frederick R. Comstock, the copper-domed Beaux-Arts-style edifice dates from the turn of the 20th century, when it was built and originally dedicated as the Second Church of Christ, Scientist.

About its square-proportioned auditorium, NYC-Arts says, "With raked seating, First Church of Christ, Scientist's ambient and acoustical clarity is an ideal venue for chamber and orchestra performance."


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Museum of Broadway to Celebrate the Legacy of SHUFFLE ALONG Photo
Museum of Broadway to Celebrate the Legacy of SHUFFLE ALONG
On Wednesday, February 8 at 6pm at the Museum of Broadway, Caseen Gaines will be joined by John McWhorter for a conversation about the lasting legacy of the the Shuffle Along.
Video: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Responds to School SPELLING BEE Cancelation Photo
Video: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Responds to School SPELLING BEE Cancelation
Watch Jesse Tyler Ferguson share his thoughts about the the Cardinal Schools Board of Education canceling a spring production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee after deeming the musical 'not family-freindly.'
Rebel Wilson, Ledisi & More Join ROMEO & JULIET Pop Musical Movie Photo
Rebel Wilson, Ledisi & More Join ROMEO & JULIET Pop Musical Movie
Rebel Wilson, Clara Rugaard, Jamie Ward, Rupert Everett, Jason Isaacs and Derek Jacobi will star in Timothy Scott Bogart’s new Romeo & Juliet pop musical movie. The cast will also include Tony Award-winner Dan Fogler, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Rupert Graves, and Grammy Award-winners Tayla Parx and Ledisi.
Joshua Malina & More to Join the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT in March Photo
Joshua Malina & More to Join the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT in March
New cast members will be joining Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard’s Olivier Award-winning Best New Play. See who is starring in the production, and how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Joshua Malina to Join the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT in March; David Krumholtz, Caissie Levy & More to DepartJoshua Malina to Join the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT in March; David Krumholtz, Caissie Levy & More to Depart
February 2, 2023

New cast members will be joining Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard’s Olivier Award-winning Best New Play. See who is starring in the production, and how to purchase tickets!
Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights For Noah Haidle's BIRTHDAY CANDLESConcord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights For Noah Haidle's BIRTHDAY CANDLES
February 2, 2023

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide stage licensing rights to Noah Haidle’s Birthday Candles. This tender and funny Broadway hit is now available for performance by professional and amateur theatres.
BEAUTIFUL Is Now Available for Limited Licensing from MTIBEAUTIFUL Is Now Available for Limited Licensing from MTI
February 2, 2023

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) announces today that Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is now available for a limited licensing window.
Judy Kaye, Cady Huffman, and More Will Take Part in Immersive, Theatrical Restaurant, JOURNEYJudy Kaye, Cady Huffman, and More Will Take Part in Immersive, Theatrical Restaurant, JOURNEY
February 2, 2023

JOURNEY, a unique dining entertainment enterprise from Tony Award winning producer Marc Routh, introduces theatrical gastronomy to New York City with an exciting blend of immersive video installations, fine dining, fashion tech, and theatre.
Happy Groundhog Day! Celebrate with a Look Back on GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICALHappy Groundhog Day! Celebrate with a Look Back on GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICAL
February 2, 2023

Happy Groundhog Day! You know what that means - we're celebrating the occasion by taking a look back on Groundhog Day The Musical, which premiered on Broadway in April 2017 after its acclaimed run in London's West End!
share