PRETTY WOMAN Will Celebrate Album Release at Barnes and Noble November 15

Pretty Woman the Musical's original Broadway cast recording is available in stores nationwide today!

To mark the CD release, Barnes & Noble will host an exclusive "Live at Barnes & Noble" event featuring members of the Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL cast, set for Thursday, November 15th at 4:00 pm at Barnes & Noble's Upper East Side location, 150 East 86th St. (at Lexington Ave.) Event Room, Lower Level. The event will include performances by Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL stars Andy Karl, Orfeh and Eric Anderson, a press photo op, and a "PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" CD signing session. Priority seating will be offered with CD purchase from Barnes & Noble Upper East Side. Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 9:00 am the day of the event. For additional details, please call Barnes & Noble Upper East Side: 212-369-2180.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, with original music and lyrics by GRAMMY Award-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by the film's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, is now playing at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street). Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL stars Samantha Barks and three-time Tony Award-nominee and Laurence Olivier Award winner Andy Karl; "PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in March 2018, with Chris Jones from the Chicago Tribune raving, "A shrewd and savvy retooling of the blockbuster by maestro Jerry Mitchell."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL stars Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite three-time Tony Award-nominee and Laurence Olivier Award-winner Andy Karl (GROUNDHOG DAY, ROCKY) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (LEGALLY BLONDE) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson (WAITRESS) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (THE FULL MONTY) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Kingsley Leggs (SISTER ACT) as 'James Morse' in a company of 25 that includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, Brian Calì, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Nico DeJesus, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse Wildman Foster, and Darius Wright.

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self- discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Roy Furman, Hunter Arnold, Graham Burke, Edward Walson, deRoy Kierstead, Michael Cassel Group, Stage Entertainment, Ambassador Theatre Group and John Gore Organization. 101 Productions, Ltd is the Executive Producer and General Manager.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You