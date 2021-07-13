PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Announces North American Tour Dates

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has announced that it will launch its North American Tour in Providence, RI in October 2021 at the Providence Performing Arts Center.

The tour will also play Cincinnati; Detroit; St. Louis; Buffalo, NY; Rochester, NY; Chicago; Washington DC; Philadelphia; Boston; Pittsburgh; Greenville, SC; Indianapolis; Minneapolis; Milwaukee; Cleveland; Columbus, OH; Baltimore; Charlotte, NC; Durham, NC; Hartford, CT; Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Tampa, FL; Portland, OR; Seattle; Los Angeles; Costa Mesa, CA; Tucson, AZ; San Diego; Denver; Oklahoma City; and Tulsa, OK during its first year on the road.

Additional information can be found at PrettyWomanTheMusical.com.

Based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award®-winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), an original music and lyrics by Grammy®-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

"Theatergoers across the country will finally get the chance to experience the timeless love story they know and love, reimagined live on stage. Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL is an opportunity to escape everything that has been on our minds for the last very difficult year. It's an opportunity to enjoy the nostalgia, and celebrate once again with friends and family. Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance have written a pop-rock score with soaring ballads and beautiful, big production numbers that, under the direction of two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, burst off the stage with humor and heart. Garry Marshall's film PRETTY WOMAN redefined a genre, and now audiences across America will experience all the romance, comedy and passion in this unforgettable and imaginative new musical," said producer Paula Wagner.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song 'Oh, Pretty Woman' which inspired the iconic movie. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL played 27 preview and 421 regular performances at the Nederlander Theatre before ending its Broadway run on August 18, 2019. The musical began performances in Hamburg, Germany on September 24, 2019 and opened in London's West End in February 2020 before COVID-19 shuttered theaters around the world. The London production reopened July 8, 2021 to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in the West End.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Roy Furman, Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, deRoy Kierstead and John Gore Organization. Wendy Orshan and Jeff Wilson are the Executive Producers and 101 Productions, Ltd is the General Manager.

Atlantic Records' Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is available on all DSP's and on Vinyl and CD in stores nationwide.

Tour Dates:

Oct 9 -16, 2021

Providence, RI

Providence Performing Arts Center

Oct 19 - 31, 2021

Cincinnati, OH

Aronoff Center

Nov 2 - 14, 2021

Detroit, MI

Fisher Theatre

Nov 16 - 28, 2021

St. Louis, MO

The Fabulous Fox

Nov 30 - Dec 5, 2021

Buffalo, NY

Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Dec 7 - 12, 2021

Rochester, NY

RBTL's Auditorium Theatre

Dec 14 - 19, 2021

Chicago, IL

CIBC Theatre

Dec 28, 2021 - Jan 2, 2022

Washington, DC

National Theatre

Jan 4 - 16, 2022

Philadelphia, PA

Academy Of Music

Jan 18 - 30, 2022

Boston, MA

Citizens Bank Opera House

Feb 1 - 6, 2022

Pittsburgh, PA

Benedum Center

Feb 8 - 13, 2022

Greenville, SC

Peace Center

Feb 15 - 20, 2022

Indianapolis, IN

Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Feb 22 - 27, 2022

Minneapolis, MN

Orpheum Theatre

Mar 1 - 6, 2022

Milwaukee, WI

Marcus Center

Mar 8 - 27, 2022

Cleveland, OH

Playhouse Square

Mar 29 - Apr 3, 2022

Columbus, OH

Ohio Theatre

Apr 5 - 10, 2022

Baltimore, MD

Hippodrome Theatre

Apr 12 - 17, 2022

Charlotte, NC

Blumenthal Performing Arts

Apr 19 - 24, 2022

Durham, NC

DPAC

Apr 26 - May 1, 2022

Hartford, CT

The Bushnell

May 4 - 15, 2022

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Broward Center

May 17 - 22, 2022

Tampa, FL

Straz Center

May 31 - Jun 5, 2022

Portland, OR

Keller Auditorium

Jun 7 - 12, 2022

Seattle, WA

Paramount Theatre

Jun 15 - Jul 3, 2022

Los Angeles, CA

Broadway In Hollywood at The Dolby Theatre

Jul 5 - 17, 2022

Costa Mesa, CA

Segerstrom Center

Jul 19 - 24, 2022

Tucson, AZ

Centennial Hall

Jul 26 - 31, 2022

San Diego, CA

San Diego Civic Theatre

Aug 2 - 14, 2022

Denver, CO

Buell Theatre

Aug 16 - 21, 2022

Oklahoma City, OK

Civic Center Music Hall

Aug 23 - 28, 2022

Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Performing Arts Center