PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Announces North American Tour Dates
The production will launch its North American Tour in Providence, RI in October 2021 at the Providence Performing Arts Center.
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has announced that it will launch its North American Tour in Providence, RI in October 2021 at the Providence Performing Arts Center.
The tour will also play Cincinnati; Detroit; St. Louis; Buffalo, NY; Rochester, NY; Chicago; Washington DC; Philadelphia; Boston; Pittsburgh; Greenville, SC; Indianapolis; Minneapolis; Milwaukee; Cleveland; Columbus, OH; Baltimore; Charlotte, NC; Durham, NC; Hartford, CT; Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Tampa, FL; Portland, OR; Seattle; Los Angeles; Costa Mesa, CA; Tucson, AZ; San Diego; Denver; Oklahoma City; and Tulsa, OK during its first year on the road.
Additional information can be found at PrettyWomanTheMusical.com.
Based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award®-winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), an original music and lyrics by Grammy®-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.
"Theatergoers across the country will finally get the chance to experience the timeless love story they know and love, reimagined live on stage. Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL is an opportunity to escape everything that has been on our minds for the last very difficult year. It's an opportunity to enjoy the nostalgia, and celebrate once again with friends and family. Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance have written a pop-rock score with soaring ballads and beautiful, big production numbers that, under the direction of two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, burst off the stage with humor and heart. Garry Marshall's film PRETTY WOMAN redefined a genre, and now audiences across America will experience all the romance, comedy and passion in this unforgettable and imaginative new musical," said producer Paula Wagner.
Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song 'Oh, Pretty Woman' which inspired the iconic movie. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL played 27 preview and 421 regular performances at the Nederlander Theatre before ending its Broadway run on August 18, 2019. The musical began performances in Hamburg, Germany on September 24, 2019 and opened in London's West End in February 2020 before COVID-19 shuttered theaters around the world. The London production reopened July 8, 2021 to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in the West End.
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Roy Furman, Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, deRoy Kierstead and John Gore Organization. Wendy Orshan and Jeff Wilson are the Executive Producers and 101 Productions, Ltd is the General Manager.
Atlantic Records' Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is available on all DSP's and on Vinyl and CD in stores nationwide.
Tour Dates:
Oct 9 -16, 2021
Providence, RI
Providence Performing Arts Center
Oct 19 - 31, 2021
Cincinnati, OH
Aronoff Center
Nov 2 - 14, 2021
Detroit, MI
Fisher Theatre
Nov 16 - 28, 2021
St. Louis, MO
The Fabulous Fox
Nov 30 - Dec 5, 2021
Buffalo, NY
Shea's Buffalo Theatre
Dec 7 - 12, 2021
Rochester, NY
RBTL's Auditorium Theatre
Dec 14 - 19, 2021
Chicago, IL
CIBC Theatre
Dec 28, 2021 - Jan 2, 2022
Washington, DC
National Theatre
Jan 4 - 16, 2022
Philadelphia, PA
Academy Of Music
Jan 18 - 30, 2022
Boston, MA
Citizens Bank Opera House
Feb 1 - 6, 2022
Pittsburgh, PA
Benedum Center
Feb 8 - 13, 2022
Greenville, SC
Peace Center
Feb 15 - 20, 2022
Indianapolis, IN
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Feb 22 - 27, 2022
Minneapolis, MN
Orpheum Theatre
Mar 1 - 6, 2022
Milwaukee, WI
Marcus Center
Mar 8 - 27, 2022
Cleveland, OH
Playhouse Square
Mar 29 - Apr 3, 2022
Columbus, OH
Ohio Theatre
Apr 5 - 10, 2022
Baltimore, MD
Hippodrome Theatre
Apr 12 - 17, 2022
Charlotte, NC
Blumenthal Performing Arts
Apr 19 - 24, 2022
Durham, NC
DPAC
Apr 26 - May 1, 2022
Hartford, CT
The Bushnell
May 4 - 15, 2022
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Broward Center
May 17 - 22, 2022
Tampa, FL
Straz Center
May 31 - Jun 5, 2022
Portland, OR
Keller Auditorium
Jun 7 - 12, 2022
Seattle, WA
Paramount Theatre
Jun 15 - Jul 3, 2022
Los Angeles, CA
Broadway In Hollywood at The Dolby Theatre
Jul 5 - 17, 2022
Costa Mesa, CA
Segerstrom Center
Jul 19 - 24, 2022
Tucson, AZ
Centennial Hall
Jul 26 - 31, 2022
San Diego, CA
San Diego Civic Theatre
Aug 2 - 14, 2022
Denver, CO
Buell Theatre
Aug 16 - 21, 2022
Oklahoma City, OK
Civic Center Music Hall
Aug 23 - 28, 2022
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa Performing Arts Center