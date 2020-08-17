PREFORMANCES with Allison Charney: Season of Hope to Celebrate Centennial Anniversary of 19th Amendment
The episode will premiere on Tuesday, August 18th at 9:00pm EDT.
A very special episode of PREFORMANCES: Season of Hope - celebrating the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment and the 55th anniversary of the signing into law of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 - premieres Tuesday, August 18th at 9:00pm EDT.
Host soprano Allison Charney and pianist Donna Weng Friedman will discuss and perform works by female composers including Clara Schumann, Florence Price and Beata Moon. They will also debut a brand new star-studded rendition of Ethel Smyth's THE MARCH OF THE WOMEN in conjunction with Her/Music;Her/Story, featuring Charney and Weng Friedman with cellist Soo Bae and singers Layna Chiankas, Yunah Lee, Indira Mahajan, Krysty Swann and Maria Zifchak.
To tune in and for more information, go to www.preformances.org
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tony Award-Winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley Has Passed Away
Tony Award-winning lighting designer, Howell Binkley, has passed away after a battle with lung cancer. Binkley is currently represented on Broadway by...
Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces That Museums and Cultural Institutions Can Open in New York City Beginning August 24
Andrew Cuomo has announced that museums and cultural institutions will be allowed to open in New York City starting on August 24....
VIDEO: Check Out a Clip of Jonathan Groff Singing 'Grow for Me' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Little Shop of Horrors has released a snippet on Twitter of Jonathan Groff singing Grow for Me! ...
Photo Flash: Rob McClure, Dee Roscioli, Charl Brown and More Reunite in Times Square to Pay Tribute to Theatre
The Ensemblist brought together the Broadway community, reuniting performers in Times Square (socially distanced) in a moving tribute to theatre. ...
Broadway Jukebox: 70 Songs for a Trip Around the World
We've collected 70 of our favorite showtunes about places- from local destinations like St. Louis and Santa Fe, to international locales like Buenos A...
VIDEO: Watch a CARRIE Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with a CARRIE Reunion with Betty Buckley and Linzi Hateley....