POSE and More Take Home GALECA's Dorian Awards

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics handed out its annual Dorian Awards last night, recognizing the best in film, television, and performance.

Among the top winners of the night was Pose, the FX series starring Billy Porter, which took home the award for Best TV Drama.

The other winners included Hacks, I May Destroy You, It's a Sin, Framing Britney Spears, ZIWE, RuPaul's Drag Race, Big Mouth and and more.

Check out the full list of winners below!

BEST TV DRAMA

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

P-Valley

Pose (WINNER)

BEST TV COMEDY

The Flight Attendant

Girls5eva

Hacks (WINNER)

PEN15

Ted Lasso

BEST LGBTQ SHOW

I May Destroy You

It's a Sin (WINNER)

Love, Victor

Pose

Veneno

BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

I May Destroy You (WINNER)

It's a Sin

Mare of Easttown

Small Axe

The Queen's Gambit

BEST UNSUNG SHOW

A Black Lady Sketch

Showa??Girls5eva

Love, Victor (WINNER)

Search Party

Veneno

We Are Who We Are

BEST TV PERFORMANCE (TIE)

a??Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You (WINNER)

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Elisabeth Olson, WandaVision

Billy Porter, Pose

MJ Rodriguez, Pose

Jean Smart, Hacks (WINNER)

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

John Boyega, Small Axe

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (WINNER)

Marielle Heller, The Queen's Gambit

Callum Scott Howells, It's a Sin

Dominique Jackson, Pose

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Lady Gaga, "The Star-Spangled Banner," Biden-Harris Inauguration

Jonathan Groff, "You'll Be Back," Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn and singers, "Agatha All Along," WandaVision (WINNER)

Elton John & Years & Years, "It's a Sin," BRIT Awards 2021

Punkie Johnson, Anya-Taylor Joy, Lil Nas X, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang,

"Pride Month Song," Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang (as The Iceberg That Sank the Titanic), "Loverboy," Saturday Night Live

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears (WINNER)

I'll Be Gone in the Dark

Pretend It's a City

Pride

Tina

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Amber Ruffin Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

ZIWE (WINNER)

BEST ANIMATED SHOW

Big Mouth (WINNER)

Bob's Burgers

Harley Quinn

Invincible

South Park: The Pandemic Special

BEST REALITY SHOW

Legendary

Nailed It

Queer Eye

RuPaul's Drag Race (WINNER)

The Great British Bake Off

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOWa??

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Pose

Small Axe

The Mandalorian

WandaVision (WINNER)

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Eurovision Song Contest (WINNER)

Ratched

WandaVision

WILDE WIT AWARD (TIE)

To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse

Michaela Coel (WINNER)

Kathryn Hahn

Fran Lebowitz

Randy Rainbow

Bowen Yang (WINNER)

GALECA LGBTQIA+ TRAILBLAZER AWARD

a??For creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics honors its picks for the year's finest in film and television, from mainstream to LGBTQ-focused, via our Dorian Awards-named with a nod to the great and gay wit Oscar Wilde.

GALECA members vote on the Dorian Awards in a purely democratic fashion. All members are encouraged to name their top 3 choices per category in the nominating round, then their sole choice per category in the final round.

The Dorians have no entry process per se. It is up to professional representatives to make sure qualifying films, TV programs and performances are on our membership's radar.

Learn more at https://www.galeca.com/dorian-awards/.