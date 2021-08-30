POSE and More Take Home GALECA's Dorian Awards
The other winners included Hacks, I May Destroy You, It’s a Sin, Framing Britney Spears, ZIWE, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Big Mouth and and more.
GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics handed out its annual Dorian Awards last night, recognizing the best in film, television, and performance.
Among the top winners of the night was Pose, the FX series starring Billy Porter, which took home the award for Best TV Drama.
The other winners included Hacks, I May Destroy You, It's a Sin, Framing Britney Spears, ZIWE, RuPaul's Drag Race, Big Mouth and and more.
Check out the full list of winners below!
BEST TV DRAMA
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
P-Valley
Pose (WINNER)
BEST TV COMEDY
The Flight Attendant
Girls5eva
Hacks (WINNER)
PEN15
Ted Lasso
BEST LGBTQ SHOW
I May Destroy You
It's a Sin (WINNER)
Love, Victor
Pose
Veneno
BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
I May Destroy You (WINNER)
It's a Sin
Mare of Easttown
Small Axe
The Queen's Gambit
BEST UNSUNG SHOW
A Black Lady Sketch
Showa??Girls5eva
Love, Victor (WINNER)
Search Party
Veneno
We Are Who We Are
BEST TV PERFORMANCE (TIE)
a??Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You (WINNER)
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Elisabeth Olson, WandaVision
Billy Porter, Pose
MJ Rodriguez, Pose
Jean Smart, Hacks (WINNER)
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
John Boyega, Small Axe
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (WINNER)
Marielle Heller, The Queen's Gambit
Callum Scott Howells, It's a Sin
Dominique Jackson, Pose
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE
Lady Gaga, "The Star-Spangled Banner," Biden-Harris Inauguration
Jonathan Groff, "You'll Be Back," Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn and singers, "Agatha All Along," WandaVision (WINNER)
Elton John & Years & Years, "It's a Sin," BRIT Awards 2021
Punkie Johnson, Anya-Taylor Joy, Lil Nas X, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang,
"Pride Month Song," Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang (as The Iceberg That Sank the Titanic), "Loverboy," Saturday Night Live
BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES
The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears (WINNER)
I'll Be Gone in the Dark
Pretend It's a City
Pride
Tina
BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Amber Ruffin Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
ZIWE (WINNER)
BEST ANIMATED SHOW
Big Mouth (WINNER)
Bob's Burgers
Harley Quinn
Invincible
South Park: The Pandemic Special
BEST REALITY SHOW
Legendary
Nailed It
Queer Eye
RuPaul's Drag Race (WINNER)
The Great British Bake Off
MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOWa??
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Pose
Small Axe
The Mandalorian
WandaVision (WINNER)
CAMPIEST TV SHOW
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Eurovision Song Contest (WINNER)
Ratched
WandaVision
WILDE WIT AWARD (TIE)
To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse
Michaela Coel (WINNER)
Kathryn Hahn
Fran Lebowitz
Randy Rainbow
Bowen Yang (WINNER)
GALECA LGBTQIA+ TRAILBLAZER AWARD
a??For creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics honors its picks for the year's finest in film and television, from mainstream to LGBTQ-focused, via our Dorian Awards-named with a nod to the great and gay wit Oscar Wilde.
GALECA members vote on the Dorian Awards in a purely democratic fashion. All members are encouraged to name their top 3 choices per category in the nominating round, then their sole choice per category in the final round.
The Dorians have no entry process per se. It is up to professional representatives to make sure qualifying films, TV programs and performances are on our membership's radar.
Learn more at https://www.galeca.com/dorian-awards/.