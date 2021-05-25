PLACES PLEASE PROJECT Launches to Provide Grants to Theater Artists Amidst the Pandemic

A new initiative, called the Places Please Project, has launched to help bring funds to theater artists struggling due to the pandemic.

The fund is intended for any resident of the five boroughs of New York City whose primary source of income in 2019 was from the theater industry. All categories of theater workers are included: artists, designers, musicians, technical and administrative employees.

Additional Eligibility Requirements:

-2020 earnings of $25,000 or less

-Proof of identity (license, passport or bank statement) and, if necessary, additional proof of NYC address (such as utility bill)

-Professional reference to confirm theater industry involvement

-Copy of lease page showing monthly rent

-Completion of demographic questions in application, for information-reporting purposes

Grants will cover two months of rent for each grantee, with a cap of $5000 total per grant. Eligible recipients will be awarded through a randomized lottery process, without regard to gender identity, race, sexual orientation, nationality, disability or religion. One grant per household.

Phases of Launch:

Phase 1 (June 2021) - Publicly launch Places Please and begin raising funds with a target of $250,000.

Phase 2 (September 2021) - Open the online application process for grantees, receiving applications over a period of six week.

Phase 3 (October 2021) - Assess and administer these $250,000 in grants, meanwhile continuing fundraising with the target of raising another $250,000.

Phase 4 (February 2022) - Announce a second application window.

Phase 5 (April 2022) - Assess and administer the second $250,000 of grant money.

Learn more and donate at https://www.placespleaseproject.com/.