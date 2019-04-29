PIX11's Marvin Scott And Tamsen Fadal To Return As Hosts Of 2019 Ellis Island Medal Of Honors

Today, the Ellis Island Honors Society announced that Emmy-award winning broadcasters Marvin Scott and Tamsen Fadal of PIX11 News will both return to co-host its 34th annual Ellis Island Medals of Honor Ceremony on Saturday, May 11 on Ellis Island. Scott, who will serve as co-host for the 26th consecutive year, is a recipient of 11 Emmy Awards, a member of the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame and currently serves as a Senior Correspondent for PIX11 News. He is also the host of PIX11 News Closeup and his memoir of his 50-years in journalism As I Saw It: A Reporter's intrepid journey was released in 2018. Fadal, who is returning for her third-year hosting, is an eleven-time Emmy Award winner co-anchor at PIX11 News, as well as host and executive producer of Broadway Profiles on WPIX. Fadal is also the author of several dating advice books, including The New Single. Both Scott and Fadel are also previous Medal of Honor recipients, having received the award in 1994 and 2016, respectively.

"We're honored to have Marvin and Tamsen return as our hosts this year," said Chairman of EIHS Nasser J. Kazeminy. "Their accomplishments in media and their extraordinary humanitarian work embody everything that our organization stands for, which is celebrating the patriotism, tolerance, brotherhood and diversity of America. For decades, both have been on the forefront of news coverage that have impacted Americans and have empowered people to become passionate about what is happening in their communities - both locally and globally."

The Ellis Island Honors Society (EIHS) was founded in 1984 at the behest of President Ronald Reagan with the goal of commemorating the significant role immigration and the immigrant spirit have played in the growth of the United States. The Ellis Island Medals of Honor ceremony will honor 100 Americans, both native-born and naturalized, whose accomplishments in their fields and inspired service to our nation are worthy of commendation. Each year's honorees stand as much-needed vanguards of hope and acceptance in these uncertain times. Since its founding, the Medal has been recognized by both houses of Congress as one of America's most prestigious awards.

This year's notable Medal of Honor recipients include: Congressman Adam Schiff, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, recording artist Paula Abdul, television personality Montel Williams, Senator Anthony Portantino, CNN Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Executive Director of the U.N. World Food Programme David Beasley, Mastercard President and CEO Ajay Banga, Ellis Island: The Dream of America composer Peter Boyer, and Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer, Tan Dun, among others.

To see the full list of 2019 recipients and learn more about the Medals of Honors, please visit www.EIHonors.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You