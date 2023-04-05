Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PICTURES FROM HOME Enters Final Four Weeks of Performances on Broadway

PICTURES FROM HOME will play through its announced on-sale date and conclude its Broadway run on Sunday, April 30th, 2023 at Studio 54 on Broadway.

Apr. 05, 2023  

PICTURES FROM HOME will play through its announced on-sale date and conclude its Broadway run on Sunday, April 30th, 2023 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street). The play opened Thursday, February 9, 2023 for a strictly limited engagement.

Three of the theatre's most inventive, inspired and award-winning artists bring to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives. Based on the landmark photo memoir by Larry Sultan, adapted to the stage by Sharr White, starring Nathan Lane, Zoë Wanamaker, and Danny Burstein, and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher, Pictures From Home evokes memories of childhood, parenthood, and the hard-won wisdom that comes with both. This is a new American play, a play of heart and great humor.

The design team for Pictures From Home includes Michael Yeargan (Set Designer), Jennifer Moeller (Costume Designer), Jennifer Tipton (Lighting Designer), Scott Lehrer and Peter John Still (Sound Designers), and Ben Pearcy at 59 Productions (Projection Designer).

The Tony Award®-winning Alley Theatre in Houston, TX recently announced that Pictures From Home will have its regional premiere in their 2023-24 season. Directed by Alley Theatre Artistic Director Rob Melrose, the production will run from January 19 - February 11, 2024 in the Hubbard Theatre. The cast of Pictures From Home includes Alley's Resident Company member Todd Waite as Irving Sultan.

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes




Exclusive: Danny Burstein, Zoë Wanamaker & Nathan Lane on Turning Pictures Into Theatre
Exclusive: Danny Burstein, Zoë Wanamaker & Nathan Lane on Turning Pictures Into Theatre
Fans have just one more month to catch theatre greats Nathan lane, Zoe Wanamaker and Danny Burstein in Sharr White's new play, Pictures from Home. In this video, watch as all three chat with Richard Ridge about bringing the story from page to stage.
Video: Nathan Lane Looks Back on Broadway Career, Robin Williams & More
Video: Nathan Lane Looks Back on Broadway Career, Robin Williams & More
Nathan Lane sat down with Willie Geist on Sunday Today to look back on his career while starring on Broadway in Pictures From Home. Lane also discussed his friendship with the late Robin Williams, why he had to 'grow up quickly' during his difficult childhood, transitioning from Broadway to Hollywood, and more. Watch the video interview now!
Photos: Nancy Pelosi Stops By PICTURES FROM HOME
Photos: Nancy Pelosi Stops By PICTURES FROM HOME
PICTURES FROM HOME is running now at Broadway's Studio 54 and last night the cast and crew got a visit from Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi who stopped backstage for a meet and greet witn stars Nathan Lane, Zoe Wanamaker, Danny Burstein, director Bartlett Sher and more! See photos from her visit!
Video: See Highlights From PICTURES FROM HOME On Broadway!
Video: See Highlights From PICTURES FROM HOME On Broadway!
Last night, the new Broadway comedy Pictures From Home celebrated its opening night at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street). Check out video highlights of this new play from Shar White!

Wake Up With BWW 4/5: SHUCKED Reviews, Plus a Message From Ann Harada!Wake Up With BWW 4/5: SHUCKED Reviews, Plus a Message From Ann Harada!
April 5, 2023

Top stories: Read the reviews for Shucked, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan will transfer to Broadway, and more! Plus, watch a video message from Ann Harada in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!
Photos: See New Images of Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap & More in CAMELOT

April 4, 2023

Check out new images of Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap and more in Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater.
April 4, 2023

Check out new images of Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap and more in Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater.
Stephanie Hsu, Bill Irwin & More to Star in EURYDICE at Signature's 2023 GalaStephanie Hsu, Bill Irwin & More to Star in EURYDICE at Signature's 2023 Gala
April 4, 2023

Signature Theatre has announced the all-star cast of its reading of Signature Spotlight Resident Sarah Ruhl’s Eurydice for the annual Signature Gala. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Roland, Nikki M. James & More Join CLASSICS GONE MAD!Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Roland, Nikki M. James & More Join CLASSICS GONE MAD!
April 4, 2023

Classic Stage Company has announced Classics Gone Mad!, presented by the CSC Associate Board in their inaugural benefit event. See which stars are taking part and learn how to purchase tickets!
Video: Celebrate 10 Years of KINKY BOOTSVideo: Celebrate 10 Years of KINKY BOOTS
April 4, 2023

It's the 10th anniversary of Kinky Boots! To celebrate, watch videos of the original, London, and off-Broadway casts!
