PHOTO: Stephen Sondheim Goes INTO THE WOODS With His Dogs
Stephen Sondheim has made a return to his Instagram account, with his second ever post.
The composer posted a photo of his dogs on a hike, with a caption featuring lyrics from Into the Woods.
"The cow as white as milk; the cape as red as blood; the hair as yellow as corn; the slipper as pure as gold," Sondheim wrote in the photo's caption.
The cow as white as milk; the cape as red as blood; the hair as yellow as corn; the slipper as pure as gold
A post shared by Stephen Sondheim (@realsondheim) on Oct 8, 2020 at 4:39pm PDT
