STEPHEN SONDHEIM
PHOTO: Stephen Sondheim Goes INTO THE WOODS With His Dogs

The composer posted a photo of his dogs on a hike, with a caption featuring lyrics from Into the Woods.

Oct. 9, 2020  

Stephen Sondheim has made a return to his Instagram account, with his second ever post.

"The cow as white as milk; the cape as red as blood; the hair as yellow as corn; the slipper as pure as gold," Sondheim wrote in the photo's caption.

