PHOTO: Stephen Sondheim Goes INTO THE WOODS With His Dogs

Click Here for More Articles on STEPHEN SONDHEIM

The composer posted a photo of his dogs on a hike, with a caption featuring lyrics from Into the Woods.

Stephen Sondheim has made a return to his Instagram account, with his second ever post.

The composer posted a photo of his dogs on a hike, with a caption featuring lyrics from Into the Woods.

"The cow as white as milk; the cape as red as blood; the hair as yellow as corn; the slipper as pure as gold," Sondheim wrote in the photo's caption.

Check out the post below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You