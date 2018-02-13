PBS to Air Concerts From Sutton Foster, Leslie Odom Jr., Stephanie J. Block and More this Spring

Some of Broadway's brightest stars-Leslie Odom Jr., Andrew Rannells, Sutton Foster with special guest Jonathan Groff, and Stephanie J. Block-will headline four special performances as part of a new series, LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER Presents - Stars in Concert. Combining the intimacy of cabaret with Broadway panache, each evening will showcase one of these leading voices of musical theater illuminating their musical journeys to stardom, revisiting favorite songs, and delighting viewers with their versatility and captivating performances.

Stars in Concert was filmed over four nights at The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Each episode will air nationwide on PBS in four hour-long episodes on consecutive Fridays, starting with Sutton Foster on April 20, Leslie Odom Jr. on April 27, Stephanie J. Block on May 4, and concluding with Andrew Rannells on May 11. Select episodes will also be available on BroadwayHD.

"We have assembled an incredible lineup for this series, which offers the rare opportunity to see beloved Broadway stars in an intimate setting, and in their own words," said Andrew C. Wilk, executive producer of Live From Lincoln Center. "This group of artists-Live From Lincoln Center favorites Andrew Rannells, Stephanie J. Block, and Sutton Foster, and 'newcomers' to our program, multitalented Hamilton stars Leslie Odom Jr. and, appearing alongside Sutton, Jonathan Groff-have garnered 13 Tony nominations between them. If you're a Broadway fan, a follower of these talented artists, or even if you just love a beautiful song, this is a series not to be missed."

Sutton Foster (Tony Award winner for Anything Goes and Thoroughly Modern Millie) was a featured performer in Live From Lincoln Center's SINATRA: Voice for a Century, and invited Jonathan Groff (Tony nominations for Hamilton and Spring Awakening) to join her. Leslie Odom Jr. won a Tony Award for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in Hamilton. Stephanie J. Block (Wicked; Tony nomination for The Mystery of Edwin Drood) and Andrew Rannells (HBO's Girls; Tony nomination for The Book of Mormon) starred in the LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER broadcast of Falsettos, and earned Tony Award nominations for their performances.

Live From Lincoln Center is a cornerstone of performing arts broadcasting, presenting the world's greatest artists and performances in music, dance, and theater from Lincoln Center's renowned stages. Now in its 43rd season on PBS, the pioneering series-produced by Lincoln Center-has been seen by hundreds of millions of viewers since its debut and celebrated by 17 Emmy Awards and other honors for its broadcasting excellence. Additional LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER content is accessible online at PBS.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride





