PASS THE SALT Fundraiser Featuring Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, Constantine Maroulis and More Raises Over $11,500

A line up of stars from Broadway, TV, film, opera, and literature helped SALT Performing Arts raise over $11,500 during its fundraising campaign, PASS THE SALT, during its April 23rd online COOPED UP CABARET.

Performers included Broadway stars such as Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Wicked) and her husband Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Geno Carr (Come From Away), Sarah Crane (Mean Girls), TV/Broadway's Todd Lawson (Orange is the New Black), TV/Film/Broadway actor Jim True-Frost (The Wire, Law & Order, Boardwalk Empire), American Idol and Broadway star Constantine Maroulis, renowned music conductor, director, and supervisor of England's Royal Concerts, Anthony Inglis, and even popular youth author Jerry Spinelli (Stargirl, Maniac Magee).

"As the lockdown continues, the importance of keeping our community connected and uplifted, as well keeping our head above water financially, is crucial," comments Lauren McComas, President and Artistic Director of SALT Performing Arts. "For this week's Cabaret, we pulled all of our resources and called out favors from the greater media world to join us for the fundraising campaign launch of PASS THE SALT. The response from the entertainment world was unbelievable! Our cooped-up brothers in arms responded with such heart, it brought tears to my eyes. We are forever grateful for their support, words of encouragement, and shared talent. In addition, Broadway Plus, the supplier of VIP experiences for Broadway, was even so generous as to gift us a performance from Broadway star Jay Armstrong Johnson!"

The Cabaret brought in over $11,500 in donations via the 90 minute broadcast. "The generosity of the community was felt in the talent represented and the magnitude of the donations. We are humbled by the continued support and encouragement of the community, especially as so many of them have been impacted by the pandemic themselves," McComas further commented.

List of Cooped Up Cabaret Week 6 April 23, 2020 performers:

Jay Armstrong Johnson (Broadway)

Constantine Maroulis (TV, Broadway)

Jim True-Frost (TV, Film, Broadway/Theater)

Jill Abramovitz (Broadway)

Ben Powell (Broadway)

Richard Troxell (Opera, film, Broadway)

Kevin Massey (Broadway)

Kara Lindsay (Broadway)

Bart Shatto (Broadway0

Anthony Inglis (Music Conductor, Director and Supervisor of England's Royal Concerts)

Geno Carr (Broadway)

Jerry Spinelli (Children's Author)

Benjamin Endsley Klein (Broadway Director)

Sarah Crane (Broadway)

Van Hughes (Broadway)

Delaney and Fiona Quinn (Broadway)

Nate Patten (Broadway Music Director)

Todd Lawson (TV/Broadway)

Jennie Eisenhower (Film, Theater)

Brandon Ellis (Broadway)

In addition to the celebrity performers, this week's revved up Cabaret also featured the depute of "Quarantine," a hilarious parody of ABBA's "Dancing Queen" written and performed by SALT's Mamma Mia 2019 cast & crew, five star performances from Acting Antics (all-abilities acting organization), a performance by SALT's Lauren McComas herself singing Witch's Rap from Into The Woods, as well as an uplifting video collaboration showcasing and memorializing SALT's community via pictures and videos from SALT's six years of existence.

You can view the April 23, 2020 Cooped Up Cabaret special edition, PASS THE SALT below!

Since March 16, 2020, each Thursday night, SALT hosts a "live" premiere of SALT performers singing songs that have been chosen earlier in the week via a poll on which SALT followers vote. Via the premiere, all viewers can comment on the YouTube based Cabaret, thus creating an interactive community discussion. During Week 3, the Cabaret featured Phoenixville Mayor Urscheler and was picked up in local media including Fox 29 news.

For more information about how to access SALT's weekly Thursday Cooped up Cabarets, simply follow SALT Performing Arts on Facebook. Information about each week's virtual performance is posted and updated on the page, including a Thursday afternoon link to that evening''s YouTube premiere. If you have questions or issues, please contact SALT at info@saltpa.com

To contribute to the fundraiser, PASS THE SALT, click here.

The mission of SALT Performing Arts is to provide live community theatre productions, Playhouses for Preschoolers, summer/year-round theatre camps for kids, dinner theatre, and more. With excellence as the standard, SALT, a non-profit organization, believes that the "community" is paramount in community theatre and strives to foster an all-inclusive atmosphere that promotes a positive, uplifting experience to each individual. SALT involves people of all ages from all walks of life. If you are interested in learning more about SALT Performing Arts, making a donation, or being a sponsor please email us at info@saltpa.com.





