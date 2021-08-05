PASS OVER Announces Lucky Seat Digital Lottery

PASS OVER announced today that it has launched a digital lottery with Lucky Seat for its Broadway run, which began last night, Wednesday August 4, at the August Wilson Theatre (245 W 52nd Street, New York, NY). Opening night is set for Sunday September 12.

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $30 each. Digital lotteries will begin each Monday at 12:00 PM ET and close the day prior to the performance at 9:59 AM ET. Visit luckyseat.com/shows/passover-newyork to enter and for Official Rules.

Winners will be notified at approximately 11:00 AM ET the day prior to the performance via email and SMS. Once notified, winners will have four hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets. Entrants can only win once, so they should choose to enter the lottery only for a performance they can attend.

Once an entrant has won the lottery and purchased a Lucky Seat ticket for any performance of Pass Over, they cannot win the lottery again. Winners who purchase and claim tickets will be sent an email on their performance day with instructions to claim their mobile tickets for entry.

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded. Entrants may receive up to a total of four (4) entries by also demonstrating their intent to share their entry on Facebook, Twitter, and/or follow Lucky Seat on Instagram in order to double, triple, or quadruple their chances of winning.

Lottery entrants must be 18 years or older. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

If you are selected as a winner in the digital lottery and purchase tickets, in order to enter the venue for Pass Over, Guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. The only exception to the above will be for guests under the age of 12, or those who need reasonable accommodations due to a medical condition or sincerely held religious belief that prevents vaccination. Guests under 12 and those who need reasonable accommodations due to a medical condition or sincerely held religious belief must provide proof of at least one of the following:

negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or

negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time

Guests must properly wear a mask at all times while inside the building except while seated when actively eating or drinking. See further vaccination and testing details and requirements at www.jujamcyn.com/pass-over-faqs/ - covid19. You acknowledge and understand that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any place where people gather, and that, if you are selected as a winner in the digital lottery and purchase tickets, all ticketholders will be subject to Jujamcyn Theaters' Terms and Conditions located at www.jujamcyn.com/ticketing-terms, including the COVID-19 safety measures and waiver of liability agreement. Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases.

Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's acclaimed, award-winning play Pass Over, directed by Obie Award winner Danya Taymor ("Daddy," Heroes of the Fourth Turning) will begin performances Wednesday August 4th, 2021, with opening night scheduled for Sunday September 12, 2021.

PASS OVER is Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's "masterful" (Afira Akbar, The Guardian) new play, drawing inspiration from Waiting for Godot and the Exodus story, placed on a city street corner. Moses and Kitch stand around - talking shit, passing the time, and hoping that maybe today will be different. As they dream of their promised land, a stranger wanders into their space and disrupts their plans. Evoking heartbreak, hope, and joy over its 85 minutes, Pass Over crafts everyday profanities into poetic and humorous riffs, illuminating the unquestionable human spirit of young men looking for a way out.

PASS OVER will feature the full original cast from the Lincoln Center Theater production: Tony Award nominee Jon Michael Hill (Superior Donuts, "Elementary"), Jeff Award nominee Namir Smallwood (Pipeline, BLKS) in his Broadway debut, and Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda, 4000 Miles). Pass Over will also mark the Broadway debuts of both Nwandu and Taymor. The production reunites the full design team from the Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production, with set design by Wilson Chin (Cost of Living, Wild Goose Dreams), costume design by Sarafina Bush (Plot Points in Our Sexual Development, Heroes of the Fourth Turning), lighting design by Marcus Doshi (Linda Vista) and sound design by Obie and Grammy Award winner Justin Ellington (Pipeline, Heroes of the Fourth Turning). Casting is by Erica A. Hart, Camille Hickman and Daniel Swee.

PASS OVER will be produced on Broadway by Matt Ross, Jujamcyn Theaters, Lincoln Center Theater, Concord Theatricals, Renee Montgomery, Blair Underwood, Madeleine Foster Bersin, Imagine Equal Entertainment, Cornice Productions, Madison Wells Live, Shelly Mitchell, Tyler Mount & Maddie Reese, Olympus Theatricals & FireMused Productions, Sierra Lancaster, Vasthy Mompoint, Ayanna Prescod, Nina Marie Ward and Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu.

The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 (Andre Bishop, Producing Artistic Director/Evan Cabnet, Artistic Director LCT3) New York premiere of Pass Over opened at the Claire Tow Theater where it had an acclaimed, sold-out, and extended run and received the 2019 Lortel Award for Outstanding Play. The world premiere was produced and presented at Steppenwolf Theatre Company (Anna D. Shapiro, Artistic Director and David Schmitz, Managing Director). A filmed version of Taymor's Jeff Award-winning Steppenwolf production, directed by Spike Lee, premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and at SXSW.

Tickets for Pass Over begin at $39 and are on sale through Sunday October 10, 2021. Tickets are available to purchase through SeatGeek.com.

Information regarding tickets for Lincoln Center Theater Members and LincTix is available at LCT.org/PassOver.

The performance schedule for Pass Over is as follows:

August 4th through September 5th:

Tuesday at 8pm; Wednesday at 2pm & 8pm; Thursday at 8pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 3pm. *Exceptions: there will be no 2pm performance on Wednesday August 4th or Wednesday August 11th.

Beginning September 7th:

Tuesday at 7pm; Wednesday at 2pm & 7pm; Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 3pm. *Exceptions: there will be no 2pm performance on Wednesday September 29th. There will be an added performance on Thursday September 30th at 2pm. The curtain time for the opening night performance on Sunday September 12 will be announced at a later date.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus