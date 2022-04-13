The new Broadway musical Paradise Square will now resume performances on Tuesday, April 19 at the Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street), rather than Saturday, April 16 as previously announced. The change is due to additional COVID cases within the company.



"We had every intention of resuming performances on Saturday, April 16, but suddenly, last evening, a principal actor tested positive as have the two understudies for the role, leaving us without a path forward to perform this holiday weekend," commented producer Garth H. Drabinsky. "We are devastated to have to postpone again and let down our loyal customers and fan base, but the rest of the company will return healthy and ready to perform on Tuesday, having satisfied all COVID protocols. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience to current ticket holders."



Ticket holders for cancelled performances can return to point of purchase for refunds or exchanges. The regular performance schedule for Paradise Square is Tuesday at 7:00 pm, Wednesday at 2:00 and 7:30 pm, Thursday at 7:00 pm, Friday at 8:00 pm, Saturday at 2:00 and 8:00 pm, and Sunday at 3:00 pm.

Tony Award nominee Joaquina Kalukango (Slave Play) leads a cast that also stars Chilina Kennedy(Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Tony Award nominee John Dossett (Newsies, Gypsy), Sidney DuPont (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), A.J. Shively (La Cage aux Folles, Bright Star), Nathaniel Stampley (The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess, The Color Purple), Gabrielle McClinton (Pippin, Chicago), Jacob Fishel (Fiddler on the Roof), Kevin Dennis (Canadian productions of Young Frankenstein,Assassins) and Matt Bogart (Smokey Joe's Café, Miss Saigon). Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) will stand by for Ms. Kalukango.



The production also features Garrett Coleman, Colin Barkell, Karen Burthwright, Kennedy Caughell, Dwayne Clark, Conor Coleman, Eric Craig, Colin Cunliffe, Chloe Davis, Josh Davis, Bernard Dotson, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Camille Eanga-Selenge, Sam Edgerly, Shiloh Goodin, Sean Jenness, Joshua Keith, Jay McKenzie, Ben Michael, Kayla Pecchioni, Eilis Quinn, Lee Siegel, Erica Spyres, Lael Van Keuren, Sir Brock Warren, Alan Wiggins, Kristen Beth Williams and Hailee Kaleem Wright.



Paradise Square has a book by Christina Anderson (Good Goods, Inked Baby), Craig Lucas (The Light in the Piazza, An American in Paris) and Larry Kirwan (lead singer of Black 47), with music by Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), lyrics by Nathan Tysen (Amélie) and Masi Asare (Monsoon Wedding), and additional music by Mr. Kirwan, inspired in part by the songs of Stephen Foster.Musical supervision, music direction and orchestrations are by Mr. Howland, with arrangements by Mr. Howland and Mr. Kirwan.



Direction is by two-time Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman (I Am My Own Wife, The Laramie Project), who was a 2015 National Medal of Arts recipient under President Barack Obama. Choreography is by Bill T. Jones, who is a two-time Tony Award winner (Spring Awakening, Fela!), 2014 National Medal of Arts recipient also under Obama, and a 2010 Kennedy Center Honoree. Musical staging is by Alex Sanchez (Far From Heaven, NY City Center Encores!). Irish and Hammerstep choreography is by Garrett Coleman and Jason Oremus.



Paradise Square is produced by three-time Tony Award winner Garth H. Drabinsky (Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award, Best Musical), Show Boat (Tony Award, Best Revival of a Musical), Ragtime, Fosse(Tony Award, Best Musical), Parade). Mr. Drabinsky's longtime colleague, documentary filmmaker Peter LeDonne (the Academy Award-nominated Curtain Call and Sister Rose's Passion) is co-producing.



The multi-award-winning creative team features scenic design by Allen Moyer, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Jon Weston, projection design by Wendall K. Harrington and Shawn Edward Boyle, hair and wig design by Matthew Armentrout and special effects by Gregory Meeh. Dramaturgy is by Thulani Davis and Sydné Mahone.



For the latest health and safety procedures and guidelines, visit https://shubert.nyc/about-us/covid-19-terms-conditions.