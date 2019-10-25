Oxford University Replaces Clapping With Jazz Hands Due To Anxiety Trigger Concerns
Students at the University of Oxford have voted to recommend students replace clapping, which can be a trigger for some students, with jazz hands.
Classical FM reports "Union officers say clapping can be triggering for some students, including those with anxiety. Audience members are being encouraged to use 'jazz hands' or a 'silent wave.' The motion to 'mandate the encouragement of silent clapping' was successfully passed by student union representatives, following their first meeting of the year on Tuesday."
"The policy was proposed in order to encourage the use of British Sign Language clapping during our democratic events, to make those events more accessible and inclusive for all, including people who suffer from anxiety. Inclusivity is one of the Students' Union's founding principles..." a university representative said.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
It was just two hours to curtain of Dallas Theater Center's production of IN THE HEIGHTS when production finds out an actor is injured and the product... (read more)
Randy Rainbow to Release Holiday Album HEY GURL, IT'S CHRISTMAS!
Broadway Records today announced that Randy Rainbow: Hey Gurl, It's Christmas! will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, November 8, 2019.... (read more)
Full Cast Announced for MRS. DOUBTFIRE Including Cameron Adams, Doreen Montalvo, and More
Complete casting has been announced for Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical that will have its world premiere this holiday season at The 5th Avenue Theatr... (read more)
Photo Flash: BEETLEJUICE Stars Creep Out at BEETLEJUICE BLACK & WHITE BALL
Sophia Anne Caruso, Eddie Perfect, Kelvin Moon Loh, and more of the Broadway smash hit BEETLEJUICE performed for a sold-out crowd of fans of the stran... (read more)
Whoopi Goldberg Returns to the Role of Deloris Van Cartier in SISTER ACT London Revival
Whoopi Goldberg will reprise her starring role as Deloris Van Cartier for the first time on stage with Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior in a newly... (read more)
Ramin Karimloo, Samantha Barks & More Will Lead CHESS in Japan
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Ramin Karimloo (Anastasia, Les Miserables), Samantha Barks (Pretty Woman), Luke Walsh, and Takanori Sato will lead... (read more)