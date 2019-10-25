Oxford University Replaces Clapping With Jazz Hands Due To Anxiety Trigger Concerns

Students at the University of Oxford have voted to recommend students replace clapping, which can be a trigger for some students, with jazz hands.

Classical FM reports "Union officers say clapping can be triggering for some students, including those with anxiety. Audience members are being encouraged to use 'jazz hands' or a 'silent wave.' The motion to 'mandate the encouragement of silent clapping' was successfully passed by student union representatives, following their first meeting of the year on Tuesday."

"The policy was proposed in order to encourage the use of British Sign Language clapping during our democratic events, to make those events more accessible and inclusive for all, including people who suffer from anxiety. Inclusivity is one of the Students' Union's founding principles..." a university representative said.





