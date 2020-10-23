Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Owner of The Strand Book Store Asks Book Lovers to Help Keep the Store Afloat in the Midst of the Pandemic

The Strand is currently facing a 70% revenue drop from the year prior.

Oct. 23, 2020  

The owner of the beloved New York staple, The Strand Book Store, has taken to Twitter to share the struggles that the company is facing in the midst of the ongoing health crisis, and to ask for help in keeping the store going.

