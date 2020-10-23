Owner of The Strand Book Store Asks Book Lovers to Help Keep the Store Afloat in the Midst of the Pandemic

The Strand is currently facing a 70% revenue drop from the year prior.

The owner of the beloved New York staple, The Strand Book Store, has taken to Twitter to share the struggles that the company is facing in the midst of the ongoing health crisis, and to ask for help in keeping the store going.

See the post below:

? We need your help. This is the post we hoped to never write, but today marks a huge turning point in The Strand's history. Our revenue has dropped nearly 70% compared to last year, and the loans and cash reserves that have kept us afloat these past months are depleted. pic.twitter.com/mI074pigZu - Strand Book Store (@strandbookstore) October 23, 2020

For more information and to see how you can help, visit: https://www.strandbooks.com/

