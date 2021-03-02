Outside The Lines Debuts New Artworks By Franck De Las Mercedes In NYC

Outside the Lines Consulting will partner with Chashama on a new exhibition in New York City entitled Outside the Lines. Outside the Lines is a multimedia collection of works curated by Carol S. Ward that examines the intersection of a person's heritage, their current physical location, and their personality in creating their artwork.

The interplay between the past and the present will be explored as artists think about where they came from and where they are now in the fabric of New York City. The concept of heritage is explored through images involving religious beliefs, personal loss and grief, the history of New York City, thoughts on living through the current pandemic and consumer culture.

The exhibition also offers a fresh look at Franck de las Mercedes' new complex and layered series of paintings.

"My new series of paintings examines the emotional, spiritual, and developmental fractures in family dynamics inflicted by war, trauma, the disintegration of family through migration, and loss. Inviting the viewer to take a critical view at the influence that sociopolitical and cultural issues can have on families," says Franck.

The artist often references his own childhood, history, current events, and pop culture and each work is constructed from an inventory of visual fragments such as: drawings, journal pages, photographs and found ephemera, arranged with bold colors, jagged linework and abstract text patterns.

Artists Nelson Alvarez, Franck De Las Mercedes, Andrea Arroyo, Felipe Galindo, Brionna Martinez, and Skip Brea present a wide variety of subject matter and media to speak their narratives to the viewer. Exhibition Opening Reception - March 5th, 2021. RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/outside-the-lines-exhibition-opening-tickets-142542764245.