Our Readers Share Which Broadway Performances They're Thankful For!

Throughout the years, Broadway has given us amazing, life-changing performances from Elphabas belting Defying Gravity to seeing dreams come true in Broadway debuts.

Which performances have our readers giving thanks this Thanksgiving season? Check out some of our favorites below!

"Kiss Of The Spiderwoman, because of the topic, the score, Chita... simply perfect in every way." -Peter W. from Facebook

"Something Rotten. This very smart and creative musical had everything I enjoy in a musical. Loved all of the different styles of music, the silly (smart) storyline, and dance especially tap. Saw it 4x and recommended to soooo many." -Jackie S. on Facebook

"So thankful for Seth and James and #starsinthehouse raising money for the Actors' Fund. I love all the wonderful Broadway stars singing from their homes. Highlight: Stephanie J. Block's gorgeous version of Holding to the Ground." -Kristina B. on Facebook

"Lea Salonga in Once on This Island. It was a lifelong dream to see her perform live and meeting her after the performance made my decade. I had never in my adult life been speechless until I tried to tell her what her performance and meeting her meant to me." -@jansen5678 on Twitter

"Ramin Karimloo as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables. His performance brought tears to my eyes. He was incredible. He made the experience of seeing my favorite show live even more special. I'll never forget it." -@jen_holdstock on Twitter

"Wicked because that was the first show I saw and it made become obsessed with broadway" -@zoe_kistler on Twitter

"The Prom performance at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. It showed millions of women, including myself, that we were being represented and had a place on Broadway. I'll never forget where I was and how I felt watching that performance and that kiss" -@SerenaHope14 on Twitter

"I'm most thankful for Aint' Too Proud's performance last year (yay there's gonna be another one this year) because it gives hope to young artists of color that they'll have a place in the arts and that they can play actual people, not just a thug or a slave or a bellhop." -@contecameron1 on Twitter

"Chris Evans in Lobby Hero. I am still thinking about the play after almost 3 years. I'm thankful when something speaks to me, and still makes me think on its themes long after the final curtain has closed." -@cwlevin on Twitter

"In the Heights because it's so empowering for me as a Latina" -@alegriaaguzman on Instagram

"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. No matter how hard things get, as long as you're kind and persistent, anything is possible." -@baileyonbway on Instagram

"Newsies helped me through so much, it was almost a form of therapy." -@sagemccarrens on Instagram

"Waitress. Specifically "She Used To Be Mine" That song always makes me realize how much I've grown as a person and that NOTHING happens as you had planned. Especially this year : (" -@avagrace_625 on Instagram "I won a fast round of Trivia by answering how many minutes there are in a year. You know which number is that." -@theshadowoftheflame on Instagram

