Oscar and Emmy Winner Cloris Leachman Has Passed Away at 94
Leachman was best known for The Last Picture Show, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Young Frankenstein and more.
BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of entertainment legend Cloris Leachman. Leachman, an Oscar winner and multiple Emmy winner, died of natural causes at the age of 94.
Read more about Leachman on Variety HERE.
Cloris Leachman was perhaps best known for her role as Phyllis Lindstrom on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show", which brought her two Emmy awards. TV shows she appeared in include: "The Woman Who Willed a Miracle", "In Broad Daylight," "Little Piece of Heaven," "Fine Things," "Deadly Intentions," "The Oldest Living Graduate," "Advice to the Lovelorn," "Miss All American Beauty," and more.
Leachman also won a supporting actress Oscar for Peter Bogdanovich's "The Last Picture Show". In total, the iconic actress won eight primetime Emmys, both for drama and comedy, and one daytime Emmy. Leachman also appeared in memorable performances on screen in Bogdanovich's "Daisy Miller" as well as Mel Brooks' "Young Frankenstein" and "High Anxiety."
On stage, Leachman appeared in "Sundown Beach", a Theater Guild production of "As You Like It" with Katharine Hepburn, "A Story for Sunday Evening", "King of Hearts", "South Pacific" and more.
Leachman is survived by her sons Adam, George Jr. and Morgan, and a daughter, Dinah.
Read the full story HERE.
Featured BroadwayWorld EventsCheck out these concerts...
More Hot Stories For You
-
NYTW Gala To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of RENT Featuring Original Cast Members Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Idina Menzel, and More!
Today marks the 25th Anniversary of RENT's first performance at New York Theatre Workshop. The NYTW has announced that its 2021 Annual Gala will celeb...
Final Lineup Announced For SAVE BIRDLAND: A Celebration Of Music, History, And Community
The fundraising campaign for Birdland Jazz Club will conclude on January 24th with a free streaming concert titled Save Birdland: A Celebration of Mus...
VIDEO: Broadway Jumps on the BRIDGERTON Musical Bandwagon
The new Netflix series Bridgerton has been gaining popularity since its premiere in December of 2020. Part of that popularity comes from the clever mi...
VIDEO: Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth, and More Perform 'All That Jazz' During SAVE BIRDLAND Fundraiser
Notables from President Bill Clinton and Whoopi Goldberg to musicians Wynton Marsalis and Sting joined together on Sunday, Jan 24th to “Save Birdland”...
VIDEO: On This Day, January 24- Happy Birthday, Daveed Diggs!
For his performance in Hamilton, Daveed won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, as well as a 2016 Grammy Award for the cast albu...
RENT Original Cast and Crew Members Reflect on the Show's Premiere and Losing Jonathan Larson, 25 Years Ago Today
On January 25, 1996, Rent premiered at the New York Theatre Workshop. Earlier that morning, the show's writer and creator, Jonathan Larson, died of an...