Oscar and Emmy Winner Cloris Leachman Has Passed Away at 94

BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of entertainment legend Cloris Leachman. Leachman, an Oscar winner and multiple Emmy winner, died of natural causes at the age of 94.

Cloris Leachman was perhaps best known for her role as Phyllis Lindstrom on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show", which brought her two Emmy awards. TV shows she appeared in include: "The Woman Who Willed a Miracle", "In Broad Daylight," "Little Piece of Heaven," "Fine Things," "Deadly Intentions," "The Oldest Living Graduate," "Advice to the Lovelorn," "Miss All American Beauty," and more.

Leachman also won a supporting actress Oscar for Peter Bogdanovich's "The Last Picture Show". In total, the iconic actress won eight primetime Emmys, both for drama and comedy, and one daytime Emmy. Leachman also appeared in memorable performances on screen in Bogdanovich's "Daisy Miller" as well as Mel Brooks' "Young Frankenstein" and "High Anxiety."

On stage, Leachman appeared in "Sundown Beach", a Theater Guild production of "As You Like It" with Katharine Hepburn, "A Story for Sunday Evening", "King of Hearts", "South Pacific" and more.

Leachman is survived by her sons Adam, George Jr. and Morgan, and a daughter, Dinah.

