Original RENT Stars Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp to Return to 54 Below with a New Show

54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway favorites Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp for a celebration of their careers and enduring friendship on January 19-14 & 17-20 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/PascalRapp.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway favorites Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp for a celebration of their careers and enduring friendship on January 19-14 & 17-20 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/PascalRapp.

In this special 10-performance engagement, Adam and Anthony bring their friendship and history together for an unforgettable and celebratory night of music, stories and fun.

Expect songs from various projects throughout their careers, music that has influenced their lives, and of course a few of the iconic hits from where it all began- meeting at RENT.

RENT, by Jonathan Larson, has gone on to become an international phenomenon from its Off-Broadway beginnings. Fans everywhere relate to the theme and stories of RENT and certainly have connected with the characters and the actors who portrayed them. Since their time as members of the original cast, Adam and Anthony have remained close friends while each have gone on to do additional great work on Broadway, film, and TV, since originating the roles of Roger and Mark in this landmark show.

Tony Award® nominee Adam Pascal is known for his leading roles on Broadway in shows including Aida, Memphis, Something Rotten!, and Disaster! He most recently toured the country starring in Pretty Woman. Anthony Rapp just completed an acclaimed run of his original show Without You Off-Broadway, and is known for starring in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and If/Then.

Join Adam and Anthony at 54 Below for a very special evening you’ll never forget!

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp in Celebrating Friendship & History plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 9-14 & 17-20 at 7pm. Cover charges are $80-$90 ($89.50-$100.50 with fees). Premiums are $145-$150 ($161-$166.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/PascalRapp. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists.  It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at  54below.org.

 




