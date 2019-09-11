Original JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Star Jeff Fenholt Passes Away at 68

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway veteran Jeff Fenholt passed away yesterday, September 10, at the age of 68. His son, Tristan, wrote on Facebook: "Yesterday, my dad- Jeff Fenholt- went home to be with the Lord. Like all of us, he was not a perfect man, but he knew the perfect Savior (Jesus), and loved to share the gospel with as many people as possible. His music and ministry literally touched the lives of hundreds of thousands of people."

Fenholt was an American singer best known for his performance as the title character in the original Broadway theatre adaptation of Jesus Christ Superstar. In later years, Fenholt would gain notoriety as a Christian evangelist and singer, as well as controversy over his involvement with the English heavy metal band Black Sabbath.

Fenholt grew up in Ohio and went to school in Columbus. He was involved with a number of rock bands and performed at various school functions. Fenholt got his first Top 40 hit, ("Billboard Top 100") recording, "Goin' Too Far", with the band The Fifth Order when he was 14. He toured extensively while he was in high school. Fenholt attended Ohio State University for two years on a music scholarship, and later earned his B.A. in music at The School of Bible Theology University in SAN JACINTO, California.

Fenholt was cast as Jesus in the title role in the Original Broadway Production of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Mark Hellinger Theatre. Jesus Christ Superstar sold in excess of 12 million albums. Future JCS legends Carl Anderson (singer) and Yvonne Elliman toured alongside Fenholt on the World Premier JCS World Tour as Judas and Mary Magdalene, respectively.





