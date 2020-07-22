Original Cast of SIDE SHOW to Stop by QUARANTINE CABARET AND COCKTAILS This Week

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This week, Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails welcomes the original members of "Side Show" on Broadway including Tony winner Alice Ripley, Tony nominee Emily Skinner, Tony nominee Norm Lewis, Jeff McCarthy, Hugh Panaro, and Ken Jennings.

The show streams live on Thursdays at 7:00PM EST. Log on at: https://www.facebook.com/quarantinecabaretandcocktails/

Past guests of Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails include Patrick Page and Paige Davis, direct from down under Hayden Tee and Akina Maria, Ari Afsar, Bryan Terrell Clark & Blaine Krauss of Nick Adams, Eden Espinoza, Mandy Gonzalez, Matt Gould, Jonathan Hawkins, Adam Jacobs, Michael Londra, Maude Maggart, Griffin Matthews, Amanda McBroom, Adam Pascal, Stephen Schwartz, Jessica Vosk, Max von Essen, Susan Werner, Nita Whitaker and many more.

