Original Cast Recording of EMOJILAND THE MUSICAL Starring Lesli Margherita, Josh Lamon and More Will Be Released
Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) announced today live at BroadwayCon, that the original cast recording of Emojiland THE MUSICAL is now available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.com. The album will be available digitally on Friday, February 28, 2020 and available physically at www.Amazon.com beginning March 13, 2020.
Not to be confused with, and very much unlike The Emoji Movie, Emojiland is an electric ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for his own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society - and a heart - can face: Who are we? And who matters?
The album will feature original cast members Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea) as Princess, Josh Lamon (The Prom, Groundhog Day) as Prince, Lucas Steele (The Great Comet) as Skull, Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella) as Pile of Poo, George Abud (The Band's Visit) as Nerd Face, Emojiland Co-Writer Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes (aka "Smize"), Emmy Winner & Grammy Nominee Felicia Boswell (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE, Shuffle Along, Motown) as Police Officer, Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture, YouTube's "Breaking Down the Riffs") as Construction Worker, Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster) as Man in Business Suit Levitating, Jacob Dickey (Aladdin Broadway as Aladdin) as Smiling Face with Sunglasses, (aka "Sunny"), Dwelvan David (Finding Neverland & The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess Tours) as Guardsman, Heather Makalani (Aladdin) as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Tour) as Woman Dancing, and Jordan Fife Hunt (A Chorus Line First Revival Tour) as Man Dancing.
EMOJILAND's book, music and lyrics are written by Keith Harrison & Laura Schein. The musical is directed by Thomas Caruso (Southern Comfort, Matilda, Groundhog Day), with choreography by Kenny Ingram (The Lion King) and musical direction by Lena Gabrielle (Endangered!). Scenic design is by David Goldstein, costume & make-up design is by Vanessa Leuck, lighting design is by Jamie Roderick, sound design is by Ken Goodwin, projection design is by Lisa Renkel & Possible, and hair & wig design is by Bobbie Zlotnik. The production is cast by Binder Casting (Chad Murnane, CSA), Executive Produced & General Managed by Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin / Tim Sulka), and is Production Managed by Tinc Productions. Social Media & Influencer Marketing is by YesBroadway (Sam Maher) and the Press Representative is DDPR (Dan Demello). Bell Arts Entertainment (Jacquelyn Bell) associate produces.
Emojiland Album Track Listing
1. Overture
2. It's Just So Great to Be Alive
3. Sad on the Inside
4. Princess Is a Bitch
5. The Progress Bar
6. Zeros & Ones
7. Cross My Bones
8. New Crown in Town
9. Work Together
10. Stand For
11. Thank Me Now
12. Entr'acte
13. Firewall Ball
14. Pile of Poo
15. Virus
16. A Thousand More Words
17. Anyway
18. Start Again
19. It's Just So Great to Be Alive (reprise)
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
After making her West End debut as Jenna in Waitress Desi Oakley again took to the West End stage last night in the lead role after Lucie Jones was un... (read more)
Video: Rob McClure Shares a First Peek at MRS. DOUBTFIRE
Everyone's favorite nanny is on her way to Broadway in Mrs. Doubtfire!... (read more)
Get A First Look At Alexandra Billings In Costume As Madame Morrible In WICKED
Alexandra Billings became the first transgender actress to step into the role of Madame Morrible in Wicked, making her official debut on January 20th!... (read more)
Breaking: Andy Karl, Orfeh, Gavin Lee, Brooks Ashmanskas, and More Join MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
The complete cast has been announced for Manhattan Concert Productions' 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat a... (read more)
Mandy Gonzalez Reveals She is Fighting Breast Cancer
Mandy Gonzalez has revealed that she is fighting breast cancer, according to an exclusive interview with People.... (read more)
Quiz: Which WAITRESS Character Are You?
Isn't it amazing what baking can do?! We're celebrating National Pie Day by heading to Joe's Pie Diner and giving you the chance to see which of Wait... (read more)