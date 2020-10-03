Orfeh and Andy Karl on Their Upcoming Concert as Part of The Seth Concert Series and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

The pair also talked about their recent acquiring of the rights to the novel The Dancer, and more!

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly. on October 1, he chatted with Broadway's favorite couple, Orfeh and Andy Karl.

The couple will headline concerts with Seth Rudetsky on October 4 (8pm) and 5 (3pm).

It was recently announced that Karl and Orfeh have acquired the rights to Eric Bernat's 2016 mystery novel The Dancer, which they discussed in the interview.

"A couple of years ago I was sitting in my dressing room at Pretty Woman and someone gave me this book and said 'read this book.' And ten pages in I was like 'ooh, I'm going to option this book'." Orfeh said.

"It's very juicy, filled with characters, and like you said, the first ten pages, you're in," Karl said.

They went on to talk about the upcoming concert, and what people can expect.

"Seth is very fast, he's very fun, it's one of my favorite things about him," Karl said. "He's hilarious and I'm sure he'll keep us on our toes. I'm just preparing as much as I can."

Orfeh said that this show won't necessarily be just like Legally Bound, their series of in-person concerts.

"There's going to be stuff that possibly we've done in our shows, stuff that Seth is going to throw at us and pray we know the lyrics to...and if not, we'll kind of just hum through them," she said.

Throughout the rest of the interview, they talked about highlights from their careers, what they've been up to in quarantine, their upcoming 20th anniversary, and more.

Watch the full interview here.

She has a "powerhouse voice" (The New York Times). He is "a theater world heartthrob" (The New York Times). Together, Orfeh and Andy Karl have had an impressively long run as one of Broadway's best couples. Although they met while doing the Broadway production of Saturday Night Fever, their irrepressible chemistry became the stuff of legend when they co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony nomination. Karl earned his own Tony nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century, and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award). Orfeh and Andy were most recently seen on Broadway in Pretty Woman as Kit De Luca and Edward Lewis.

Related Articles